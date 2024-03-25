Overland Park Police say one person suffered serious injuries following a crash between an SUV and a motorized scooter Sunday evening.

The crash happened in the 7300 block of West 91st Street, just west of Metcalf Avenue, at about 7:10 p.m. on Sunday.

On the police department’s X account, Captain Ray Tisinger said the impact ejected the scooter rider.

A reporter working for the Post was near the scene as firefighters and paramedics could be seen performing CPR on one person.

A Johnson County Med-Act ambulance transported the injured man to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The SUV driver remained at the scene and could be seen talking to police. No one inside of the SUV was injured.

