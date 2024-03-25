fbpx
Subscribe

|

Mike Frizzell
Mike Frizzell
Emergency Response

Scooter rider seriously injured in crash with SUV in Overland Park

Share this story:

An Overland Park Police officer stretches police line tape around a crash scene near 91st and Metcalf Sunday evening. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Overland Park Police say one person suffered serious injuries following a crash between an SUV and a motorized scooter Sunday evening.

The crash happened in the 7300 block of West 91st Street, just west of Metcalf Avenue, at about 7:10 p.m. on Sunday.

On the police department’s X account, Captain Ray Tisinger said the impact ejected the scooter rider.

A reporter working for the Post was near the scene as firefighters and paramedics could be seen performing CPR on one person.

 A Johnson County Med-Act ambulance transported the injured man to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The SUV driver remained at the scene and could be seen talking to police. No one inside of the SUV was injured.

Check back here for more details.

About the author

Mike Frizzell
Mike Frizzell

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.

Previous article
Olathe approves Evergreen Senior Living’s relocation plan

LATEST HEADLINES

About

CONTACT

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2024
Website by Web Publisher PRO