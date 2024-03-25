An outdoor fitness court could be part of $3.8 million in improvements coming to Garrett Park in Shawnee this year.

As part of a plan to build 5,000 courts in the the U.S. by 2030, the National Fitness Campaign awarded the City of Shawnee $40,000 to build an exercise area at the park off of West 47th Street near Monticello Road.

The court would be incorporated into a $3.8 million redevelopment plan for Garrett Park, which also includes improvements to its playground, parking lot and sidewalks.

The Shawnee City Council will consider whether to accept the grant at tonight’s meeting at 7 p.m. at Shawnee City Hall.

The court is meant to provide fitness for free

The court’s equipment uses bodyweight exercises intended for adults of all ages, abilities and fitness levels.

“The intent of it is to provide opportunities for free fitness areas for the public to use,” said Tonya Lecuru, Shawnee’s parks and recreation director.

It features seven exercise zones: Core, Squat, Push, Lunge, Pull, Agility and Bend. It guides people through them via a downloadable app and QR codes they can scan.

It will also incorporate art and social opportunities for people to gather and workout.

“Monticello in itself is a really highly used area for walkers, bikers and runners,” Lecuru said. “It just kind of adds to the overall opportunities for people to have healthy choices within the parks.”

It will be part of a bigger improvement project

Shawnee Parks and Recreation applied for the grant in February, recognizing that it fulfilled a need in the department’s master plan, which is a part of the larger Imagine Shawnee strategic plan that was drafted in 2020.

“It had been identified in our master plan to add fitness opportunities and fitness equipment outdoors in the parks,” Lecuru said. “It kind of matched up with what we were already planning to do at Garrett Park.”

If approved, it would replace a small playground and shelter area in the park.

The total project cost is $160,000

The remaining $120,000 will come from the $3.8 million budgeted toward improvement of the park, which is paid with assistance from the Parks and Pipes sales tax, a 1/8 cent citywide sales tax.

The grant helps stretch the project’s money and diversify what’s offered at the park, Lecuru said.

“It just lets our dollars go further,” she said.

What’s next

In addition to considering the Resolution of Intent to accept the grant at tonight’s meeting, the city council will also consider bids and awarding a contract for Garrett Park improvements.

City staff is recommending awarding it to the Kansas City-based architecture firm Vireo for about $239,182.

