Below is a submission from Republican Sen. Kellie Warren, who represents Senate District 11, covering parts of Leawood and Overland Park.

In today’s divided politics, it may seem from the headlines that bipartisan agreement on solutions to problems is no longer possible. This is understandable when the U.S. Congress is often hopelessly and endlessly politically paralyzed.

While these types of partisan fights make for interesting news and are frustrating to regular people, I’m happy to report that at least in Topeka, the vast majority of the bills we pass earn wide bipartisan consensus.

These bills, most of which you’ll never hear about, improve the lives of everyday Kansans.

In this legislative update, I want to touch on a few:

Protecting Seniors: We all have heard of instances where unsavory people target unsuspecting vulnerable populations for financial gain. To address this problem, we passed, by a vote of 38-2, the Protect Vulnerable Adults from Financial Exploitation Act, which would require a broker-dealer or investment adviser to promptly report instances in which the financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult may have occurred or has or is being attempted.

Protecting Kids Online: Studies have proven that pornography has a profound and longterm harm on minors, and that minors are accessing it online earlier than ever before, often accidentally. To confront this and give parents tools to protect their kids, the Senate unanimously passed a bill requiring such websites to use age verification technology, similar to how we treat sports gaming and alcohol delivery. This approach has worked very well in other states and is constitutionally sound. I was proud to lead this bill to passage in the Senate.

Workers' Comp Compromise: We all know most workers in Kansas are protected by our Workers' Comp laws.. The Senate unanimously passed legislation to reform our Workers' Compensation laws and was truly an example of people coming together. Negotiated by labor and management, the bill would increase benefits and tighten criteria for injured workers to receive future medical treatment after reaching maximum medical improvement.

Tax Reductions: Even on taxes, which has garnered a lot of headlines this session, there is wide agreement. While there has been some back-and-forth about whether to pursue a single-rate income tax system, there is bipartisan agreement on reducing property taxes, sales taxes and phasing out the income tax on Social Security benefits. I expect a tax package to get enacted into law this session.

Respecting Property Rights: Our civil asset seizure and forfeiture laws in Kansas have needed reform, and I am proud to be leading the fight to reform them. Currently, the bar for the government to seize your property during a traffic stop – and never return it even with no criminal charges – is too low and has led to a "policing for profit" system that does not put our state in a good light. That's why the Senate, with little opposition, passed a bill containing important reforms to set us on a better course. I am hopeful for a solid compromise by the end of the session.

These are just five examples where we have come together to do good things on behalf of the people we represent. If I can ever be of any assistance, please don’t hesitate to reach out at kellie.warren@senate.ks.gov.

Thank you, and it is an honor to serve.