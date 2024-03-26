September 26, 1947 – March 21, 2024

Elliot Lawrence Hersh, age 76, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on March 21, 2024. He was born on September 26, 1947, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Elliot dedicated 33 years of his life to working at Black & Veatch as a Security Officer, a job he cherished deeply. His interests ranged from Christian Movies to Civil War History, reflecting his diverse passions. Elliot also took pride in his Jewish Heritage and found joy in dancing with his beloved wife, Betty.

He is preceded in death by his father, Marvin Hersh, and mother, Rosalie Agron Hersh. Elliot is survived by his loving wife of 16 years, Betty Lou, whom he married on October 7, 2007, in Overland Park, Kansas. He is also survived by his sister, Denise Diane Hersh of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, his eldest daughter, Elizabeth Rose Hersh Mellinger of Harrisonville, Missouri, and his youngest daughter, Jessica Renee Hersh, and her fiancé Jonathan Baker of Overland Park, Kansas.

Elliot will be remembered for his dedication to his family, his love for his work, and his vibrant spirit. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Please check back for service times.

Elliot will be laid to rest at Johnson County Memorial Gardens.

