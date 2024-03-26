January 23, 1936 – March 23, 2024

Gary Lee Redman, most recently of Mission, Kansas but always from North Dakota, passed away on March 23, 2024. He was 88 years of age.

Gary Redman was born in Hebron, North Dakota on 1/23/1936. The family moved to Goodrich, ND at a young age, where he grew up playing every sport in season and in all seasons causing mischief. When as a young man his professional baseball career fell victim to a dislocating shoulder, he moved to Williston, ND and started working at an oil refinery. There he met Vonda Kay Bradbury. They married and had two children, Brad and Martise. In 1970, the family moved to Grand Forks, ND so both parents could finish their education at the University of North Dakota. After graduation, Gary stayed on at the university as a media specialist, a position he held until his retirement from the university in 1998. After retirement he continued to live in Grand Forks and also continued to be a die-hard fan of the UND sports teams (all of them, but most especially the hockey team). He enjoyed season tickets to the UND hockey games and was proud to be “from the land of the SIOUX!”

He shared his enthusiasm for sports and North Dakota with anyone who would listen. This became a common bond between him and everyone he would meet. He loved attending Spring Training every year in Fort Myers with his son and watching the Red Sox and Twins. While sitting in the stands he would gladly share with all the other tourists in sunny Florida the wonderful virtues of his home state! He could also be seen on the sidelines of a lot of his grandchildren’s sporting events (except for soccer-he never really understood that game!). As he got older he moved to the Kansas City area to be closer to family and was converted by his grandchildren into a Chiefs and Royals fan. In retirement he may have lost track of which day it was, but he always knew who the Chiefs were playing this week and when the Royals were on.

Gary is now reunited with his mother, Emma Meidinger; his father, Albert Redman; and his brother, Ken Redman; who preceded him in death. He is survived by his son, Brad Redman, daughter Martise (Marty) Redman Sinclair, son-in-law Mark Sinclair, and grandchildren Trevor, Lauren and Eric Sinclair. He also has a half-sister Wenda Turcotte and sister-in-law Evelyn Redman. He was so proud of his family.

The family will hold a private service in Gary’s home state of North Dakota to honor and celebrate his life. Gary will be dearly missed by his family and friends, who cherish the memories they shared with him throughout the years. Save us a seat in the stands, Gary! We love you

