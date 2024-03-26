Greggory Bennett

October 4, 1984 – March 24, 2024

Gregory Bennett, known to many as Gregg, was born on October 4, 1984, in Wichita, Kansas. Tragically, on March 24, 2024, his journey on earth came to an abrupt end in Overland Park, when he was struck by an SUV on his way back home.

In his 39 years of life, Gregg lived with a passion for photography, hiking, being in nature, and all things related to automobiles. He found solace and joy in capturing the beauty of the world through his lens, exploring the great outdoors, and being immersed in the serenity of nature.

Gregg proudly served in the US Army, dedicating his time to defend his country with honor. He was a recipient of numerous commendations and medals for his bravery, including the Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, and the NATO Medal.

Among those who will forever cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Jie Hyun Rhee, his sons Connor Evans and Eli House, his father John Bennett, his mother Laura Bennett, his grandmother Judy Parker, his sisters Marie, Liz, and Donna, his brother-in-law Brad, who was like a blooded brother, his nephews, and nieces, and his furry companions Sophie, Sasha, and Swipe.

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, March 28th, 2024 at the Amos Family Funeral Home at 2:00pm. Gregg’s zest for life, adventurous spirit, and selfless nature touched the hearts of all who knew him. He approached each day with courage and optimism, leaving a lasting impact on those around him. As an organ donor, his legacy lives on through the gift of life he has given to others in need. Though Gregg may no longer walk among us, his memory and the love he shared continue to inspire us to live fully, embrace nature, and cherish the moments we have with our loved ones. Rest in peace, dear Gregg, your spirit will forever roam the vast landscapes you held so dear.

Memorial Service

Thursday

March 28, 2024

2:00 PM

Amos Family Funeral Home

10901 Johnson Drive

Shawnee, KS 66203

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.