Last month, Shawnee Mission Northwest’s Ryan Lee was named 6A Coach of the Year.

The Kansas State High School Activities Association announced Lee’s recognition before the last event of the 2024 6A Boys Swimming and Diving State championship.

Lee has been coaching both the boys and girls swim team at SM Northwest for seven years. Before, he coached swim at Turner High School for 10 years.

About Lee’s professional and educational background

He graduated with his bachelor’s degree from the University of Kansas in 2000.

He worked for the Kansas City Chiefs in the player personnel scouting department.

He returned to KU in 2002 to receive his master’s degree, and worked in their athletic department rules compliance.

Afterward, he switched to personal training and coaching, which Lee describes as “the most rewarding thing that I’ve ever done professionally.”

Swimmer-student mother Brenda VandenBos said Lee frequently leads the small team of boys to state.

This year out of eight boys, seven qualified for State, and five placed.

This year’s state results under Lee’s coachmanship

Gabe Cavin — 1st Team All-State, 3rd 50free, 5th 100free.

Max Cavin — 2nd Team All-State, 4th 50free, 8th 100fly.

Julian Gonzales — 14th overall 100 breast.

200 Medley Relay — 5th place (Cavin, Cavin, Gonzales, Herbst).

200 Free Relay — 4th place (Cavin, Cavin, Herbst, Dehaven).

Lee noted the swimmer’s hard work and dedication continue to drive and impress him. He describes motivation as “a two-way street” in that he and the swim community share a common goal, which is to put Shawnee Mission Northwest back on the swim map.

Ultimately, Lee’s impact on the teams have become instrumental to their success, said SM Northwest swimmer Tyler Vandenbos.

“Coach Lee has taught us how to eat right, and put ourselves in the best position,” Vandenbos added. “I’ve learned tons from him that have made me much better at sports beyond swimming. He’s also taught us all how to push through tough challenges and how to give everything we have.”

Some other highlights from SM Northwest swim

Scott Klein — Achieving High School All-American status int he 50free (2020)

Alex Savinkov — Being named 1st Team All-State twice (2021 & 2022)

Sofia Ellison — 2nd place at State in 100fly and 100back (2023)

Boys 200free relay (Cavin, Cavin, Herbst, Dehaven) breaking the school record this year (2024).

Girls 200free relay (Bailey Cavin, Julie Johnson, Juliana Kantner, Skyler Brogan) breaking the school record in 2019.

‘I think of him every day’ — Remembering Will Ensley

One defining moment for Lee’s coaching career was the impactful connection and friendship he made with Will Ensley, a varsity swimmer and senior who died in a car crash last summer.

“I always ask my athletes to sacrifice the normal teenage stuff,” said Lee in a story memorializing Ensley. “With Will, I never had to worry.”

Lee recalls spending more and more time with Ensley during his swimming career at SM Northwest. The two grew together and understood each other.

“I think of him every day,” Lee had said.

A recap of the swim season so far

The boys swim season began on Nov. 12, 2023, and ended with the State championship in February. The girls swim season began on Feb. 26, and the State championship is on May 16-18.

One of Lee’s goals for the girls season includes making sure seniors Mya Lee, Josie Malara, and Ella Jones “finish off their careers in spectacular fashion.”

Lee said the team will prioritize off-season training and conditioning, returning with six days of practice per week. He also hopes to continue emphasizing efficiency and excitement in training to prevent injury and burnout.

Growing up with a military family that moved around quite often, Lee said he’s never felt quite at home as when he’s in Kansas City. Lee hopes to stay in the field of coaching, specifically at Shawnee Mission Northwest, for as long as possible.

“In my humble opinion, I think coaching is the best job in the world,” Lee said. “Because if you do it right you can change lives.”

