October 14th, 1969 – March 18th, 2024

Timothy “Tim” Robinson, age 54, of Johnson County, KS, passed away on March 18, 2024, in Jackson County, Missouri due to complications from Liver Failure. Born on October 14, 1969, Tim led a fulfilling life as a dedicated Jackson County Missouri Firefighter

For 30 years his commitment and bravery exemplified his passion for protecting and saving lives. Through his work, he found a way to make a positive impact on his community and contribute to making the world a safer place. This was accomplished through Tim’s drive and desire to follow his calling. He gave so much of himself so others can have a chance.

Outside of his professional life, Tim had a deep love for race cars and guns. He enjoyed spending quality time with his family and friends, cherishing those moments together.

Tim leaves behind his brother Michael Robinson, and children Courtney, Macey, and Austin. He is also survived by his sisters Rebecca and her daughter Angela, Christy and her daughter Jennifer. And will be greatly missed by his beloved Aunt Judy.

A Celebration of Life to honor Tim Robinson will be announced soon. May his legacy of valor and kindness live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.