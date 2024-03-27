fbpx
Lucie Krisman
Food & Drink

Shaved ice company Bahama Buck’s coming to Overland Park

Photo via Bahama Buck's Facebook page.

A Texas-based company specializing in frozen sweet treats is on its way to Johnson County.

Shaved ice company Bahama Buck’s intends to open a new shop in Overland Park.

Though a concrete opening timeline has yet to be set, officials with the company estimated that construction would finish on the new store by the end of 2024 — paving the way for a tentative opening by next spring.

Bahama Buck’s will operate off of 135th and Nieman

  • The company intends to build a new space at the St. Andrew’s Plaza shopping center in southern Overland Park, according to site plans from Kansas City-based Colliers Real Estate.
  • A number of businesses already operate there, including Woof Gang Barkery & Grooming and Subway.
  • The company has yet to publicize regular hours for the Overland Park location.
Photo via Bahama Buck’s Facebook page.

Bahama Buck’s serves frozen desserts in various forms

  • The Bahama Buck’s snow cone menu features more than 100 flavors, from “signature” combinations like peach cobbler, piña colada breeze and “wacky” watermelon.
  • Customers can also various candies and toppings to their shaved ice, including Sour Patch Kids, Oreo cookies, Nerds rainbow candy, or cinnamon sugar.
  • In addition to shaved ice, Bahama Buck’s also offers fruit smoothies, flavored Red Bull drinks, frozen coffee drinks, tropical-flavored sodas and acaí bowls.

This marks the first Bahama Buck’s in Johnson County

  • The Overland Park shop is also the first Bahama Buck’s location in the wider Kansas City metro area as a whole.
  • Bahama Buck’s was founded in Lubbock, Texas, where the first location opened in 1990.
  • The company now has more than 100 locations across the country — including two in Missouri, which are the two closest ones in proximity to the future Overland Park location.

About the author

Hi! I’m Lucie Krisman, and I cover local business for the Johnson County Post.

I’m a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.

