Shaved ice company Bahama Buck’s coming to Overland Park

A Texas-based company specializing in frozen sweet treats is on its way to Johnson County.

Shaved ice company Bahama Buck’s intends to open a new shop in Overland Park.

Though a concrete opening timeline has yet to be set, officials with the company estimated that construction would finish on the new store by the end of 2024 — paving the way for a tentative opening by next spring.

Bahama Buck’s will operate off of 135th and Nieman

The company intends to build a new space at the St. Andrew’s Plaza shopping center in southern Overland Park, according to site plans from Kansas City-based Colliers Real Estate.

A number of businesses already operate there, including Woof Gang Barkery & Grooming and Subway.

The company has yet to publicize regular hours for the Overland Park location.

Bahama Buck’s serves frozen desserts in various forms

The Bahama Buck’s snow cone menu features more than 100 flavors, from “signature” combinations like peach cobbler, piña colada breeze and “wacky” watermelon.

Customers can also various candies and toppings to their shaved ice, including Sour Patch Kids, Oreo cookies, Nerds rainbow candy, or cinnamon sugar.

In addition to shaved ice, Bahama Buck’s also offers fruit smoothies, flavored Red Bull drinks, frozen coffee drinks, tropical-flavored sodas and acaí bowls.

This marks the first Bahama Buck’s in Johnson County

The Overland Park shop is also the first Bahama Buck’s location in the wider Kansas City metro area as a whole.

Bahama Buck’s was founded in Lubbock, Texas, where the first location opened in 1990.

The company now has more than 100 locations across the country — including two in Missouri, which are the two closest ones in proximity to the future Overland Park location.

