This session I am serving as the ranking Democrat on the House Education Committee and the Legislative Modernization Committee. I also serve on the Water Committee and Tax Committee.

So far, the 2024 Session of the Legislature has seen some good, some significant bad and some truly ugly.

The good

Cybersecurity: I am happy to report that the Legislative Modernization Committee has passed a much-needed bipartisan bill designed to address some highly disruptive cybersecurity issues that have surfaced across all branches of the state government. Cybersecurity is a critical issue across the nation at all levels of government. I am proud to report that Kansas is taking the issue seriously and appears to be a leader among states addressing this issue.

Water: Again, this year, the Water Committee has developed legislation that will improve oversight of the usage, quality and availability of our water resources in Kansas. We addressed water issues associated with agriculture, industry and human consumption. Water usage and conservation is a critical issue for Kansas, and I am proud to say that the Water Committee is addressing this issue in a serious, effective and bipartisan manner.

The bad

Education: Republican leadership continues to oppose proper and constitutional special education funding for our most vulnerable children. This causes our local school districts to divert funds from their regular budgets to cover the shortfall created by the Legislature ignoring its responsibility to these children.

School boards: Republican leadership has also issued bill after bill to take away rights and responsibilities of the State Board of Education and our local school boards. They are attempting to place those rights and responsibilities within the Legislature. That is beyond the purview of the Legislature. It interferes with the rights and responsibilities Kansans have placed in the hands of the duly elected State Board and local school board members and would be a complete disaster for public education across Kansas.

The truly ugly

Medicaid Expansion: For the eight years I have served in the Kansas Legislature, Republican leadership has refused to pass Medicaid expansion. This decision has caused Kansas taxpayers to send over seven billion of our tax dollars to Washington to be redirected to the forty other states that have passed Medicaid expansion. It is OUR Kansas tax dollars that are going to help those forty states pay for their citizens’ health care needs.

This decision to NOT expand Medicaid has also put many of our hospitals at risk of closing and has cost us thousands of good paying health care jobs.

Worst of all surveys show that thousands of Kansans have died unnecessarily because they did not have access to the health care services and facilities Medicaid expansion would have provided.

Over 70% of Kansans support Medicaid expansion, and it is unconscionable that Republican leadership has ignored their wishes.

How you can stay involved

Hopefully, we still have time to address some of these issues before we adjourn in late April.

If you would like more current information on what is going on in Topeka, I encourage you to attend the Senate 7 Forum that meets the fourth Saturday of each month at the Sylvester Powell Community Center in Mission.

It is a chance to ask questions of your senator, several state representatives, a member of the State Board of Education and one of our Johnson County Commissioners.

If you have questions for me, you can find my contact information on kslegislature.org under Legislators and House Roster.

I always appreciate your questions and suggestions.