A new Mexican eatery that started as a food truck will soon join several other locally-owned tenants at the Lenexa Public Market.

On Wednesday, the market unveiled Chilakillers, a restaurant serving up “a mix of authentic Mexican flavors”, as the popular venue’s latest addition.

Chilakillers will open later this spring

The restaurant will serve as an anchor tenant at the market, which operates at 8750 Penrose Ln.

Chilakillers will be the only Mexican eatery at the market, essentially replacing Red Kitchen, which moved out of the market earlier this year so owner Alejandra de la Fuente could establish a stand-alone space in downtown Overland Park.

Chilakillers will join other recent entrants to the market, including Cardboard Corner Cafe and Kimchi and Bap.

Chilakillers offers a variety of Mexican dishes

At its new Lenexa digs, the restaurant will offer dishes like tacos, tortas, nachos, quesadillas, street corn and tres leches cake.

Those offerings are all in addition to chilaquiles — a traditional Mexican breakfast dish from which the restaurant gets its name that typically entails meat, melted cheese and salsa atop crispy tortilla chips.

“Our chilaquiles are a labor of love, with every batch made fresh to order using authentic ingredients and traditional recipes,” said Chilakillers owner and chef Fernando Borrego in a news release Wednesday. “We’re excited to bring this classic dish and more to our new location, here at Lenexa Public Market.”

Chilakillers has operated as a food truck for two years

Borrego first launched his concept as a food trunk in 2022.

Since then, the mobile eatery’s local presence has grown — including previous pop-up appearances at Lenexa Public Market events — and this led Borrego to the decision to expand his eatery into a larger permanent space to meet that demand.

“We are excited to have a bigger space to create new dishes and offer specials, showcasing the culinary creativity and expertise that sets us apart,” he said in the release. “Our menu is crafted with care and attention to detail, ensuring that every bite is a flavorful delight, and we can’t wait to share it with (customers).”

Want more food and drink news? Construction begins on new burger joint in former Overland Park Red Robin