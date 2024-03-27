fbpx
Lucie Krisman
Lucie Krisman
Food & Drink

Mexican food truck Chilakillers moving into space at Lenexa Public Market

Share this story:

Lenexa Chilakillers
Photo courtesy city of Lenexa / Lenexa Public Market.

A new Mexican eatery that started as a food truck will soon join several other locally-owned tenants at the Lenexa Public Market.

On Wednesday, the market unveiled Chilakillers, a restaurant serving up “a mix of authentic Mexican flavors”, as the popular venue’s latest addition.

Chilakillers will open later this spring

Chilakillers
Fernando Borrego, owner and chef at Chilakillers. Photo courtesy city of Lenexa / Lenexa Public Market.

Chilakillers offers a variety of Mexican dishes

  • At its new Lenexa digs, the restaurant will offer dishes like tacos, tortas, nachos, quesadillas, street corn and tres leches cake.
  • Those offerings are all in addition to chilaquiles — a traditional Mexican breakfast dish from which the restaurant gets its name that typically entails meat, melted cheese and salsa atop crispy tortilla chips.
  • “Our chilaquiles are a labor of love, with every batch made fresh to order using authentic ingredients and traditional recipes,” said Chilakillers owner and chef Fernando Borrego in a news release Wednesday. “We’re excited to bring this classic dish and more to our new location, here at Lenexa Public Market.”

Chilakillers has operated as a food truck for two years

  • Borrego first launched his concept as a food trunk in 2022.
  • Since then, the mobile eatery’s local presence has grown — including previous pop-up appearances at Lenexa Public Market events — and this led Borrego to the decision to expand his eatery into a larger permanent space to meet that demand.
  • “We are excited to have a bigger space to create new dishes and offer specials, showcasing the culinary creativity and expertise that sets us apart,” he said in the release. “Our menu is crafted with care and attention to detail, ensuring that every bite is a flavorful delight, and we can’t wait to share it with (customers).”

Want more food and drink news? Construction begins on new burger joint in former Overland Park Red Robin

About the author

Lucie Krisman
Lucie Krisman

Hi! I’m Lucie Krisman, and I cover local business for the Johnson County Post.

I’m a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.

Previous article
Shaved ice company Bahama Buck’s coming to Overland Park
Next article
186-acre industrial park in southern Olathe clears commission

LATEST HEADLINES