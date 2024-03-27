186-acre industrial park in southern Olathe clears commission

A large industrial complex proposed in southern Olathe near the border with Gardner easily cleared its first hurdle this week

The Olathe Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of the required rezoning request and preliminary site development plan for the proposed Intermodal Industrial Park near Interstate 35 during its Monday meeting.

Aside from some brief discussion about truck traffic flow in the area and coordinating some potential improvements down the line with other jurisdictions, the proposal moved through the commission with relative ease.

Olathe industrial complex will have 8 buildings

The development planned near 175th Street and Clare Road will span roughly 186 acres.

In all, eight buildings are proposed. The facilities are speculative, Jessica Schuller, senior planner, said, which means specific tenants have not been publicly discussed.

The buildings will be built in phases, starting with the structures planned to sit directly on Clare Road.

When fully built out, the Intermodal Industrial Park will have a total of 2.8 million square feet of new industrial space.

Olathe is emphasizing industrial growth in that corridor

This particular area near I-35 in southern Olathe has been defined recently by industrial development.

Nearby, the new Heartland Coca-Cola bottling facility is under construction.

The Lone Elm Commerce Center is also located to the northeast of the proposed new industrial park.

The property for the Intermodal Industrial Park was annexed into the city of Olathe in 2022.

Next steps:

The rezoning and site development plan application goes to the Olathe City Council for approval next.

The item is scheduled for the April 16 city council meeting.

Later, Olathe will require a final site development plan and building permits.

The Intermodal Industrial Park may also require a Floodplain Development permit because there’s a recorded flood zone on the property, according to city documents.

