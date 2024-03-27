Inside JCPRD: Theatre in the Park’s audition weekend is April 13 & 14

By Guy Gardner

Dust off those dancing shoes…it’s time for Theatre in the Park Summer Auditions!

Have you been sitting at home the past few months thinking, “Wow…I need to sing in harmony with other humans, do a kick ball change, and put my hair into the tightest pin curls imaginable!”

Don’t lie, we know you have.

The time has come for the 55th season of Theatre in the Park to find its stars for the OUTDOOR season. “Bye Bye Birdie,” “Anastasia,” “Anything Goes,” “Hello, Dolly!,” and “Sister Act” are looking to cast all roles from audition weekend, which is just around the corner on April 13 and 14 at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center.

Theatre in the Park auditions are one of the most exciting weekends of the year, and you will want to be a part of it in 2024 as we present some amazing stories on our stage. The production teams are ready to see you perform, and we have all the details below to make it the best weekend ever!

Those interested in auditioning (which should be EVERYONE reading this!) will be able to sign up for audition time slots beginning April 1. Time slots are available from noon to 4 p.m. on each day, and those auditioning should plan to arrive about 30 minutes prior to their scheduled time. Auditionees must be 6 years old on or before the day of auditions. Everyone auditioning is required to submit an audition form online AND select an audition time.

Video auditions have been made available for those that may be out of town during the weekend for college, work, or other conflicts. We ask that these video auditions are held specifically for this situation, and if you are in town during the audition weekend that we see you IN PERSON.

Before you arrive at the audition, prepare your audition material! A vocal selection from a modern musical (not from our OUTDOOR season) should be chosen and paired down to 16 total bars of music. Please bring sheet music in the proper key with clearly marked START and STOP positions for the audition accompanist.

So, you’ve got the song. You’ve chosen the best outfit of ALL time. Your audition time is secured. It’s time to show your stuff!

Arrive 30 minutes prior to your audition time to sign in. When it’s time you will then be called into our PRE-VOCAL ROOM which is NEW this year! In this room you will have about a minute to prepare with the accompanist. This will give you the opportunity to show your start and stop positions, review your tempo, and say “hello” and “thank you” to the accompanist. When it’s your group’s turn, you will then move to the holding area to wait until it’s your turn!

When your number is called, you’ll enter the audition room and hand your music again to the accompanist. With a smile and a “thank you” to them, you’ll move to the big X in the middle of the room. Now, there will be a long line of production team members sitting and waiting for you. This, at times, can be intimidating. However, YOUR success is THEIR success, and they want to see you do well, just as much (if not more) than YOU do! When you’re set, you’ll say your name and the song you’ve chosen to sing and then…you’re on!

After your amazing vocal audition, gather your materials from the accompanist and head out towards the Dance Studio. A short dance number will be taught in groups of approximately 10 and performed on site. Choreographers are not looking for perfection but will take note of performer’s skill level and ability to take direction. If you’re having a good time, you will succeed in the dance room!

After that…BREATHE! You’ve done it! It’s time to head to your favorite local restaurant for a celebratory lunch or dinner and await the callback list. The invited callback list will be posted by 9 a.m. on Monday, April 15.

So, what are you still reading for? Find your song, prepare your outfit, and get ready to sign up on April 1. There are tens of thousands of patrons waiting to see YOU on stage this summer, and we can’t WAIT to see you at auditions. For more information, head to theatreinthepark.org

If you’re still nervous, or just want some more advice, Theatre in the Park is holding an Audition Town Hall that is FREE to the public on Saturday, March 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center, located at 8788 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. Advance registration is required.