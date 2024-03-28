Carolyn McCorkendale

May 16, 1937 – March 26, 2024

Carolyn M. McCorkendale, known affectionately as GG, peacefully passed away at the age of 86 on March 26, 2024, in Olathe, Kansas. She was born on May 16, 1937, in DeSoto, Kansas.

GG led a fulfilling life centered around her loved ones and cherished activities. Throughout her career, she served as a dedicated Cafeteria Cook and Lunch Lady at Antioch Middle School. In her free time, she found great joy in caring for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, enjoying word searches and puzzles, and indulging in the peaceful hobby of birdwatching.

GG is preceded in death by her father, Robert Kurtz; mother, Doris Kurtz; husband, Donald McCorkendale; brother, Ralph (Bub) Kurtz; sister, Pat Martin; and grandson, Andrew McCorkendale. She is survived by her loving family: son, Donald (Pat) McCorkendale; daughter, Beth (Kevin) Bloomgren; son, Scott McCorkendale; sister, Karen “Elaine” Kite; grandchildren, Melanie (Jason) Lowe, Michael (Amara) Brodbeck, Ambar (Christopher) Williams; Krystal (Jake) Runde, Cassandra (Josh) Carlson, Kailey (Jason) Nicholson; great-grandchildren, Jake, Jewell, Addilyn, Delilah, Dixie, Remi and Rowan along with many other nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations in GG’s name may be made to Ascend Hospice, 4550 W 109th St, Overland Park, KS 66207. We would like to thank Ascend Hospice for their kindness and care for GG over the last year. She loved them dearly.

A private service will be held by the family to honor the memory of GG. Her laughter and love will forever be remembered by those who had the privilege of knowing her.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.