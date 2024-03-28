March 5, 1954 – March 26, 2024

Janice Lee McGowen Weaver, 70, of Shawnee, Kansas passed away on March 26, 2024, surrounded by her family. Janice was born on March 5, 1954, in Kansas City, Missouri to Robert and Loretta McGowen. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many.

Janice graduated from Shawnee Mission North High School Class of 1972. Janice dedicated 40 years of her life as the office manager at Dr. Roscoe Scott DDS, where she made lasting impressions on coworkers and patients alike. Her work ethic and compassion were truly admirable.

Outside of work, Janice found joy in various interests such as cooking, baking, playing cards, lake time, spending time with friends and family. Janice had a love for traveling to different parts of the country; while Jerry played ball you would find Janice at the pool or on the beach with a cold glass of her favorite beverage. She enjoyed having her house and kitchen being the gathering place with an open door. She especially enjoyed watching her grandchildren’s activities and cherishing moments with her sweet puppy Molly. Those who adored her affectionately called her Nana/Nanny/Aunt Janie a testament to the love and warmth she shared with those around her.

Janice is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Myra Sullinger. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Jerry E Weaver, her son Bryan (Lisa) and grandson Cooper of Walker, MO, her daughter Melissa (Rick) Kuykendall, grandson Hunter, and granddaughter Zayla of Shawnee, KS. She is also survived by her sister Bobbi (Ron) Maybell of Shawnee, KS, half-brother Larry (Sheila) McCrery of Peoria, AZ, nephews Mike (Susan) Sullivan and Kevin Sullivan of Cincinnati, OH, Derek Maybell of Winter Park, CO, nieces Katie Maybell of Shawnee, KS and Suzanne (Kevin) Crossley of Lenexa, KS and countless friends and family members who will miss her dearly.

A visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 pm on Saturday, March 30th, at Amos Family Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service at 2:00 pm and a Celebration of Life at 4pm. Jan’s memory will be honored and cherished by all who knew her. May she rest in peace.

Memorial contributions may be made to Gift of Life in memory of Janice.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.