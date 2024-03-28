The city of Mission is searching for a new Ward 1 councilmember.

Hillary Thomas, who is in the middle of her second term on the Mission City Council, announced her resignation at a February city council meeting.

Thomas’ last meeting on the city council will be in April.

The longtime councilmember is moving

Thomas said she and her family outgrew their home about two years ago.

Ward 1 is “an extraordinarily finite district” with limited housing for families with two growing kids, ages 4 and 8, Thomas said.

Thomas said she has mixed emotions about stepping down from the city council, which she said has been her favorite job that she’s ever had.

“We haven’t found our next house yet, and we are hopeful it’s in Mission, but we know that it’s very unlikely that it will be in Ward 1,” Thomas said.

Thomas ran for city council to represent young families

Thomas said the issue that got her involved with the city as a resident was her concerns about her neighborhood’s use of septic systems.

When she looked at the city council at that time, Thomas said she felt it was unrepresentative of the city’s population shift with younger families and professionals.

Thomas, who wanted to fill the representation gap for young families and professionals, was first elected to the city council in 2017.

She said she’s enjoyed working with city staff, fellow councilmembers and residents — and has been proud to host well attended, quarterly ward meetings.

Thomas is proud of Mission’s leadership

During her time on the city council, Thomas said the COVID-19 pandemic years proved most challenging.

Still, she said it is “truly remarkable” to see all the city accomplished despite the pandemic and what can be sometimes seen as lost years.

The most rewarding part of serving as a councilmember, Thomas said, has been watching Mission reimagine itself over the years and lead the way for other communities.

“I think Mission has become regarded as a thought leader in inclusivity, climate action, attainable housing and a lot of priority areas that we’ve been able to set a standard for across the county,” Thomas said.

Mission is working to fill the council vacancy

City Administrator Laura Smith told the Post via email that the city has closed applications for the city council vacancy.

Smith said she anticipates the appointment for a new councilmember to take place at the April city council meeting.

Thomas’ word of advice to her successor is to refrain from taking things personally, keep an open mind and work closely with city staff.

“There’s always somebody who knows more about something than you do,” Thomas said.

