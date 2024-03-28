fbpx
Lucie Krisman
Food & Drink

Hawaiian food chain Mo’ Bettahs shutters southern Overland Park location

Overland Park Mo' Bettahs
Photo via Mo' Bettahs Facebook page.

A Utah-based chain serving Hawaiian plate has closed one of only three of its Johnson County locations.

Hawaiian food chain Mo’ Bettahs recently shuttered its only location in southern Overland Park — opting to scale down operations into a new takeout-only space in Kansas City, Missouri.

The former Mo’ Bettahs operated at 12005 Metcalf Ave.

  • The restaurant’s last day was March 12.
  • Mo’ Bettahs operated at its southern Overland Park location for less than a year — having only opened in May 2023.
  • Before that, the space at the Southglen shopping center was occupied by a Boston Market.
Mo' Bettahs OP
Photo via Mo’ Bettahs Instagram page.

The restaurant has become a digital kitchen

  • Mo’ Bettahs’ new digital kitchen operates out of a space at 1600 Campbell St., at Kansas City, Missouri’s Crossroads Food Stop.
  • There, employees said it will focus exclusively on takeout, delivery and catering orders.
  • It’s the first digital kitchen concept for the Utah-based chain — though competitor Hawaiian Bros, another fast-casual chain serving Hawaiian plate lunches, operates a digital kitchen in Overland Park.

Mo’ Bettahs still has two more Johnson County locations

  • The restaurant still operates one more Overland Park location at 7006 W. 75th St., which was Johnson County’s first Mo’ Bettahs location.
  • Mo’ Bettahs also has a location at 1190 S. Strang Line Road in Olathe.
  • The new digital kitchen serves as the chain’s first Kansas City, Missouri location — but in Missouri, Mo’ Bettahs also has locations in Blue Springs, Lee’s Summit, and Liberty.

