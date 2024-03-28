A Utah-based chain serving Hawaiian plate has closed one of only three of its Johnson County locations.

Hawaiian food chain Mo’ Bettahs recently shuttered its only location in southern Overland Park — opting to scale down operations into a new takeout-only space in Kansas City, Missouri.

The former Mo’ Bettahs operated at 12005 Metcalf Ave.

The restaurant’s last day was March 12.

Mo’ Bettahs operated at its southern Overland Park location for less than a year — having only opened in May 2023.

Before that, the space at the Southglen shopping center was occupied by a Boston Market.

The restaurant has become a digital kitchen

Mo’ Bettahs’ new digital kitchen operates out of a space at 1600 Campbell St., at Kansas City, Missouri’s Crossroads Food Stop.

There, employees said it will focus exclusively on takeout, delivery and catering orders.

It’s the first digital kitchen concept for the Utah-based chain — though competitor Hawaiian Bros, another fast-casual chain serving Hawaiian plate lunches, operates a digital kitchen in Overland Park.

Mo’ Bettahs still has two more Johnson County locations

The restaurant still operates one more Overland Park location at 7006 W. 75th St., which was Johnson County’s first Mo’ Bettahs location.

Mo’ Bettahs also has a location at 1190 S. Strang Line Road in Olathe.

The new digital kitchen serves as the chain’s first Kansas City, Missouri location — but in Missouri, Mo’ Bettahs also has locations in Blue Springs, Lee’s Summit, and Liberty.

Want more food and drink news? Construction begins on new burger joint in former Overland Park Red Robin