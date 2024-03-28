Ready. Set. Sign up for summer fun!

Check out what you can sign up for now and do for fun later. Get a jump start on your summer plans by registering for several of Lenexa’s most popular events and activities.

For the community builders and celebrators

Community Days Parade

Before school is out, gather your club, sport, troop or group and come up with a creative entry for our hometown parade through Old Town on July 4. Register by June 15.

Outdoor Pool Party Rentals

Rent after hours for an exclusive party or during the day for up to 16 guests at any of our three outdoor pools.

For the active

Lenexa Lazers Swim & Dive Team

Dive in now to reserve a spot for your 5–18-year-old with Lenexa’s swim and dive team – the Lenexa Lazers. Recreational and competitive teams practice weekday mornings. Limited openings.

While you’re at it, be sure to purchase your Outdoor Pool Membership for the summer. Registration for outdoor swim lessons opens May 6 for residents and May 13 for nonresidents.

Youth Fishing Derby

This catch-and-release event is free, but participants need to register before they throw a line in Black Hoof Park June 8 and compete for fun prizes.

Lenexa Freedom Run

Need motivation to get moving? Commit to a 5K or 10K race on July 4. Sign up now and save.

Moonlight Bike Ride

The sun will set and cyclists unite July 20 for this family-friendly, closed-course ride through Lenexa at night. Stick around for pancakes afterward. Sign up now and save.

Paws in the Pool

Active dogs mean active owners, right? Let your four-legged pal take a splash in Ad Astra Pool before we close it for the summer Aug. 8

Tiny Tot Triathlon

Help your 3–9-year-old get excited about riding their bike, running and getting wet with an end-of-summer triathlon Aug. 24.

For the creative and inquisitive

Lenexa Spinach Festival craft vendors

Ready to sell your art, craft or antique items? Sign up now to have a tent at Lenexa’s annual Spinach Festival Sept. 7. This family-friendly event attracts about 7,000 people each year.

Kid Makers Market

Foster creativity and entrepreneurship. This is a unique opportunity for kids (under the age of 18) to make and sell goods. Apply now for the July 27 Kid Makers Market at the Lenexa Public Market.

Lenexa Artists’ Show & HeART of Lenexa Contest

Are you an artist that lives in Lenexa? Or does something in Lenexa inspire you? If you said “yes” to one or both of those questions, apply now to have your art displayed at the City Hall Art Gallery in one of these juried shows:

The Lenexa Artists’ Show features Lenexa artists. The subject matter is up to you. The show runs from Aug. 13 to Sept. 29. Deadline to apply is July 8 .

The HeART of Lenexa Contest showcases what you love about Lenexa. It’s open to all ages and anyone that wants to share their Lenexa inspiration. It goes on display next year. The deadline is Dec. 31, but a great challenge for budding artists out and about this summer.

Lenexa Community Orchestra

Perform in three, free public concerts this summer with others who enjoy creating music together. Deadline to apply is May 1. The concerts are June 29, July 20 and Aug. 10.

Summer Specialty Camps

Break up summer boredom with a sampling of activities designed to help kids learn while having fun exploring their unique interests. For a few hours a week or month, these camps get kids excited about everything from science and history to art, theater, chess and riding bikes or playing frisbee.