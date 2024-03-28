Sandra “Sandy” Christine DuBay

October 6th, 1946 – March 20th, 2024

Sandra DuBay, affectionally known as Sandy, was known for her gentle spirit and unwavering love for her family, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2024, in Olathe, Kansas, at the age of 77. Born in Primghar, Iowa, Sandy’s life was a testament to the joy of living fully and with purpose.

Throughout her life, Sandy wore many hats, excelling in various roles as Director of Activities at the Primghar Care Center, a Piano Lesson Teacher, and an employee of the KU Medical Center. However, her most cherished titles were that of a devoted wife to John, a loving mother to her three children Brett, Derek, and Christine, mother-in-law to Linda, Teri, and Travis, and a doting grandmother to her 12 grandchildren (including spouses) and one great-grandchild. Sandy found joy in simple pleasures like spending time with her beloved dog, immersing herself in her favorite books, playing the piano, and baking delicious treats for family and friends. On most weekends, you could find her rooting on her favorite sports teams, the Kansas City Royals and the Kansas City Chiefs. She was a faithful member of the Primghar Church of Christ, as well as the Foundry Church of Lenexa. She found great happiness in her Church Small Group, Bible Studies, and coffee with friends. Sandy’s legacy of strength and resilience extended beyond her personal interests.

As a Cancer Survivor, she inspired many with her courage and positivity. Her impact on those around her was profound, and her memory will forever be cherished by her surviving family and friends. Sandy is now reunited with her son, Chad DuBay, and her parents, Neil and Muriel Bonderman, in heaven. She leaves behind a legacy of love and compassion that will be cherished by all who know her.

A Celebration of Life Service in honor of Sandy will be held at Foundry Church in Lenexa, Kansas on April 6, 2024, at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to the Olathe Hospice House, as a tribute to Sandy for the wonderful care that she and the family received there.

Sandy’s earthly journey may have come to an end, but her legacy of love, faith, and joy will continue to live on in those who were touched by her presence.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.