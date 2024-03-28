The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly hit-and-run that occurred early Thursday morning at the University of Kansas Cancer Center campus in Westwood.

Recorded radio traffic from Johnson County Med-Act and Consolidated Fire District No. 2 indicates that a man was found on the second level of the parking garage, on the north side of the facility at 2650 Shawnee Mission Pkwy., just before 7:50 a.m.

Paramedics and firefighters were initially dispatched for a life-threatening medical emergency.

As those units were responding, the call type was changed to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash.

McKenzi Davis, Public Information Officer for the Sheriff’s Office, said they were notified of the death at about 7:52 a.m. on Thursday.

Westwood Police, which does not have its own unit to investigate traffic-related incidents, requested assistance from the sheriff’s office in this case.

The Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team, Crime Scene Investigations and Detective Unit then responded to the accident scene.

“A single vehicle with one driver was driving in the parking garage when a male was struck and died from his injuries,” Davis said in a news release on Thursday afternoon. “The driver of the vehicle left the scene of the accident but was later located and taken in for questioning.”

The pedestrian has been identified as William J. Ward, 94, of Leawood.

In a news release, the University of Kansas Health System acknowledged that a pedestrian was struck and killed in the Westwood parking garage.

The hospital system released no other statement or details, only directing questions to the Sheriff’s Office.

No other details were immediately available.