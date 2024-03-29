Where to find Easter egg hunts in Johnson County this weekend

It’s Easter weekend in Johnson County, and several local cities are hosting egg hunts and other celebrations marking the springtime holiday.

Here’s where you and your family can hunt for eggs, score some candy and meet with the Easter bunny:

Broadmoor Park in Mission

The city of Mission is hosting its shindig Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at Broadmoor Park.

Egg hunts will be staggered by age, starting at 10:15 a.m.

Face-painting, clowns and a visit from the Easter Bunny are also expected.

Downtown Overland Park

Hop over to Clocktower Plaza this Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon for an annual spring egg-hunting event in downtown Overland Park.

Music, games and an Easter bunny meet-and-greet will also be available for kids.

Find posters in shop windows to mark downtown businesses participating in the festivities and offering deals that day.

3&2 Baseball complex in Lenexa

The KC Mom Collective will hold an Easter Egg hunt at 3&2’s East Complex this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Families can buy tickets to one of two sessions, both of which will offer the same activities, including games, bubble play and meet-and-greets with the Easter bunny and a princess.

Tickets are $10 a piece. The first session goes from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The second session runs from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

City of Westwood

The city will host its annual “Easter egg scramble” from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. Saturday on the grounds of the former Westwood Christian Church, 5050 Rainbow Blvd., adjacent to Joe D. Dennis Park.

Balloon artists and emergency response vehicles will also be on hand for kids to explore.

The Easter egg hunt itself starts promptly at 3 p.m.

Other Easter weekend options: