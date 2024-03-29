When Lily Kaufmann entered the stage at the St. James Theatre in New York earlier this month, the applause and cheers were so loud that she almost couldn’t hear her cue to start singing.

It was a moment she — and the audience — didn’t know to expect until the night before. As an understudy to the female lead in Broadway’s “Spamalot“, she’d been waiting for the call to go on — and then, on March 1, it came.

To Kaufmann, a Shawnee Mission East grad turned NYC-based performer, her principal Broadway debut felt like “a dream come true.”

Performing has been a lifelong pursuit for Kaufmann

Kaufmann’s start as a performer came early, when she began dancing at age 4 with the Kansas City Ballet.

She went on to dance at Beller’s Dance and Gymnastics and Miller Marley School of Dance and Voice in Overland Park before landing her first “brief stint” in a New Theatre & Restaurant production of Funny Girl at age 10.

From there, she said, the rest was history.

“I just caught the bug immediately,” she said.

Kaufmann landed her first paid role in another New Theatre & Restaurant production of Fiddler on the Roof in sixth grade. That marked one of the first of many regional theaters with which she became involved — including Music Theatre Kansas City, the Starlight theatre, and Johnson County Park and Recreation District’s Theatre in the Park.

She found ample opportunities to take the stage through high school as well, earning a Blue Star Award for her lead performance as Janet van der Graaf from “The Drowsy Chaperone” during her senior year at Shawnee Mission East. She graduated with the Class of 2013.

Though the training never truly stops, she said, all of these experiences in Johnson County and Kansas City lent a hand to where she is today.

“There is such support for the arts in Kansas City,” she said. “And because of that, there really is a lot of opportunity, should you decide to and have the means to take advantage of it.”

‘Spamalot’ is a return to Broadway for Kaufmann

Kaufmann’s Broadway debut came in 2020 as part of the cast of “Mean Girls” on Broadway. But that onstage debut was cut short after two shows when the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting shutdowns put the performing arts on pause.

So returning to Broadway for “Spamalot” — as well as being part of the original cast of the show’s’ revival — felt like an “incredible” step.

“That process of creation is so special — I have dreamed of getting to do that,” she said. “And I’m fulfilling that dream by doing this show, and I hope to do it again a few times over.”

In ‘Spamalot’, Kaufmann wears many hats. As the principal “swing” in the show, she serves as an understudy for five female ensemble members and the show’s female lead, the Lady of the Lake.

“It’s six different roles that I have in my brain, and I can be thrown on at a moment’s notice,” she said. “It requires a very large amount of organization, but it’s also really taught me to like loosen a bit of my perfectionist qualities.”

Assuming the lead role onstage, she said, was an “out of this world” moment, especially being able to look out into the audience and see people were there, ready to support her at a moment’s notice.

“I didn’t anticipate how emotional that would be to have so many people show up for me, literally and figuratively sort of at the drop of a hat,” she said. “I always put in the time so that I am ready to go — you can always count on me when I do get that call.

“To see that work sort of actualized was one of the greatest gifts that I’ve ever had in this industry so far.”

‘Spamalot’ ends on April 7

After “Spamalot” has its last show, Kaufmann will go from one stage to another. She’ll take on the role of Elle in a production of “Legally Blonde” in Atlanta as part of a six-week contract that begins the week that “Spamalot” ends.

Beyond that, Kaufmann said she has a number of long-term goals. One of them is to teach master classes and workshops — a gig she picked up last summer.

“It brings my heart so much joy to get to sort of share knowledge that I didn’t have with kids [when I was their age],” she said. “Just to share in their energy, the way they see the world and their excitement for life.”

In the meantime, she plans to continue auditions (while teaching yoga classes, which she does in addition to performing) and spend time with the community she’s formed in New York. In fact, she said, she’s been able to find a piece of home there — as the New York theatre scene has a lot of fellow Kansas City area natives.

“I think, again, it’s because our community set us up for success when we were young,” she said. “I take a lot of pride in that.”