Senior athletes from Olathe Public Schools have committed to furthering their careers at colleges around the country this fall.

Throughout the fall and spring, Olathe Public Schools high school seniors, like their counterparts across the country, have been signing letters of intent announcing their plans to play sports in college.

From basketball to golf to wrestling, among others, they will be participating in athletics at colleges and universities nationwide.

Here’s a look at the seniors from each high school that plan to play a college sport this fall:

Olathe Northwest High

Valerya (Lera) Alexin, tennis at University of Colorado Boulder

Emma Branstrom, swimming at Oklahoma Christian University

Jake Conley, golf at Washburn University

Walter Dinkins, football at Coffeyville Community College

Reese Davis, wheelchair rugby at University of Arizona

Dashiell Engel, baseball at Allen Community College

Ashlyn Gaughan, softball at Washburn University

Dean Gorby, football at Northwest Missouri State University

Caroline Griffin, swimming at University of Saint Mary

Alexandra Hanton, soccer at Savannah College of Art and Design

Skyler Holmes, bowling at Baker University

Jillian Huckabey, volleyball at Florida International University

Taylor Johnson, softball at Highland Community College

McKenzie Kelson, golf at Ashland University

Asher Kenney, soccer at Olivet Nazarene University

Alex Klein, baseball at University of Northwestern-St. Paul

Trent Longhofer, baseball at Kansas Wesleyan University

Wyatt McDonald, golf at Shelton State Community College

Harrison McKernan, baseball at Fort Scott Community College

Camryn Medina, tennis at Ottawa University

Harry Milligan, lacrosse at Benedictine College

Riley Murray, lacrosse at William Penn University

Ella Novion, tennis at Colby College(Waterville, ME)

Brett Pearcy, baseball at Johnson County Community College

Mia Paugh, soccer at University of Utah

Skylar Pierce, volleyball at University of Nebraska

Nathan Ragland, soccer at Ottawa University

Lauren Roediger, volleyball at University of Missouri Kansas City

Memphis Schulz, wrestling at Avila University

Bre Severino, softball at Ball State University

Emmy Sher, volleyball at Indian State University

Talis Sics, soccer at Kansas City Community College

Lily Thelen, dance at Texas Tech University

Tanner Trachsel, football at Southern Illinois University

Alex Wagoner, baseball at Benedictine College

Kendall Yarnell, softball at University of Central Florida

Congratulations Nicole! @LU_Lions is getting a 4-time state champion! pic.twitter.com/uiXiRamOOA — Olathe South HS (@OlatheSouthHS) March 25, 2024

Olathe South High

Ella Anderson, basketball at Simpson College

Riley Braden, softball at Rockhurst University

PJ Dokolas, bowling at Baker University

Andrew Rhodes, baseball at Baker University

Nathan Ebner, bowling at Baker University

Emily Koeneke, track and field at Baker University

Austin O’Gorman, baseball at Northwest Missouri State University

Nicole Redmond, wrestling at Lindenwood University

Sydney Robinson, soccer at William Jewell College

Logan Sell, wrestling at Friends University

Mason Shubkagel, lacrosse at Taylor University

Julia Swearengin, track and field at MidAmerica Nazarene University

Cooper Warren, football at Iowa Western CC

Olathe West High

Hannah Cooley, basketball at McPherson College

Sam DeLong, soccer at Drake University

Jack Dilley, baseball at Barton Community College

Gianna Garcia-Campos, wrestling at University of St. Mary

Jarren Hay, baseball at Butler Community College

Ethan Krueger, baseball at University of Central Missouri

Kate Miller, cross country and track at Colorado Christian University

Logan Montgomery, cross country and track at Washburn University

Bree Newport, cross country and track at Kansas State University

Nick Nickloy, golf at University of Nebraska

Riley Ourth at volleyball at Missouri State University

Aubrey Reiling, cross country and track at University of St. Mary

Ellen Steer, volleyball at Baker University

Maci Pearson, wrestling at University of St. Mary

Ryan Shavers, baseball at MidAmerica Nazarene University

Karenna Starnes, soccer at Baker University

Brynn Stowell, volleyball at University of Nebraska, Kearney

Blaine Sullivan, golf at DePauw University

Emma Thomas, soccer at Colorado School of Mines

Abi Williams, indoor and beach volleyball at Southwest Baptist University

Kalyn Willingham, cross country and track at Wichita State University

Olathe North High



Hailey Conley, wrestling at Fort Hays State University

Dilyn Davies, soccer at William Jewell College

Molly Dunwiddie, bowling at University of St. Mary

Raegan Foster, track and field at Missouri State University

Nate Gunderson, football at Peru State University

Isabella Hileman, soccer at William Jewell College

Tyler Janssen, baseball at Barton Community College

Erin Mermis, track and field at Benedictine College

Amanda Perez, wrestling at Hastings College

Caeleb Taylor, football at Highland Community College

Olathe East High



Diego Barron, cross country and track at Creighton University

Edgar Bazan, soccer at Temple University

Aidan Boehmer, soccer at Lipscomb University

Brett Carroll, football at University of Minnesota

Taylor Dick, volleyball at University of Northwestern (Minnesota)

Ava Gehlen, cross country and track at Northwest Missouri State University

Jalen Grace, football at Garden City Community College

Damarion Green-Burk, football at William Woods University

Craig ‘CJ’ Hartung Jr., football at Kansas Wesleyan University

Cameron Hughes, baseball at Neosho County Community College

William Kalihamwe, football at William Woods University

Landen Kruse, laCrosse at Trine University – Indiana

Rylan Lee, football at Bethany College

Carter Liezert, baseball at Northwest Missouri State University

Abbie Linn, tennis at Baker University

Nate Marshall, lacrosse at Drury University

Scott Matzke, baseball at Benedictine College

Daylan Mburu, football at Coffeeville Community College

Caden Pfeil, soccer at Rockhurst University

Gerard “Tre” Reed III, football at Butler Community College

DaMi’ya Richards, track at Washburn University

TaVeon Bell Robinson, football at Hutchinson Community College

Braylee Rogers, basketball at Truman State University

Ray Smith III, football at Northwest Missouri State University

Caitlyn Toubia, soccer at Kansas State University

Chloe Tyrrell, volleyball/track at Rockhurst University

