Senior athletes from Olathe Public Schools have committed to furthering their careers at colleges around the country this fall.
Throughout the fall and spring, Olathe Public Schools high school seniors, like their counterparts across the country, have been signing letters of intent announcing their plans to play sports in college.
From basketball to golf to wrestling, among others, they will be participating in athletics at colleges and universities nationwide.
Here’s a look at the seniors from each high school that plan to play a college sport this fall:
Olathe Northwest High
- Valerya (Lera) Alexin, tennis at University of Colorado Boulder
- Emma Branstrom, swimming at Oklahoma Christian University
- Jake Conley, golf at Washburn University
- Walter Dinkins, football at Coffeyville Community College
- Reese Davis, wheelchair rugby at University of Arizona
- Dashiell Engel, baseball at Allen Community College
- Ashlyn Gaughan, softball at Washburn University
- Dean Gorby, football at Northwest Missouri State University
- Caroline Griffin, swimming at University of Saint Mary
- Alexandra Hanton, soccer at Savannah College of Art and Design
- Skyler Holmes, bowling at Baker University
- Jillian Huckabey, volleyball at Florida International University
- Taylor Johnson, softball at Highland Community College
- McKenzie Kelson, golf at Ashland University
- Asher Kenney, soccer at Olivet Nazarene University
- Alex Klein, baseball at University of Northwestern-St. Paul
- Trent Longhofer, baseball at Kansas Wesleyan University
- Wyatt McDonald, golf at Shelton State Community College
- Harrison McKernan, baseball at Fort Scott Community College
- Camryn Medina, tennis at Ottawa University
- Harry Milligan, lacrosse at Benedictine College
- Riley Murray, lacrosse at William Penn University
- Ella Novion, tennis at Colby College(Waterville, ME)
- Brett Pearcy, baseball at Johnson County Community College
- Mia Paugh, soccer at University of Utah
- Skylar Pierce, volleyball at University of Nebraska
- Nathan Ragland, soccer at Ottawa University
- Lauren Roediger, volleyball at University of Missouri Kansas City
- Memphis Schulz, wrestling at Avila University
- Bre Severino, softball at Ball State University
- Emmy Sher, volleyball at Indian State University
- Talis Sics, soccer at Kansas City Community College
- Lily Thelen, dance at Texas Tech University
- Tanner Trachsel, football at Southern Illinois University
- Alex Wagoner, baseball at Benedictine College
- Kendall Yarnell, softball at University of Central Florida
Congratulations Nicole! @LU_Lions is getting a 4-time state champion! pic.twitter.com/uiXiRamOOA
— Olathe South HS (@OlatheSouthHS) March 25, 2024
Olathe South High
- Ella Anderson, basketball at Simpson College
- Riley Braden, softball at Rockhurst University
- PJ Dokolas, bowling at Baker University
- Andrew Rhodes, baseball at Baker University
- Nathan Ebner, bowling at Baker University
- Emily Koeneke, track and field at Baker University
- Austin O’Gorman, baseball at Northwest Missouri State University
- Nicole Redmond, wrestling at Lindenwood University
- Sydney Robinson, soccer at William Jewell College
- Logan Sell, wrestling at Friends University
- Mason Shubkagel, lacrosse at Taylor University
- Julia Swearengin, track and field at MidAmerica Nazarene University
- Cooper Warren, football at Iowa Western CC
Olathe West High
- Hannah Cooley, basketball at McPherson College
- Sam DeLong, soccer at Drake University
- Jack Dilley, baseball at Barton Community College
- Gianna Garcia-Campos, wrestling at University of St. Mary
- Jarren Hay, baseball at Butler Community College
- Ethan Krueger, baseball at University of Central Missouri
- Kate Miller, cross country and track at Colorado Christian University
- Logan Montgomery, cross country and track at Washburn University
- Bree Newport, cross country and track at Kansas State University
- Nick Nickloy, golf at University of Nebraska
- Riley Ourth at volleyball at Missouri State University
- Aubrey Reiling, cross country and track at University of St. Mary
- Ellen Steer, volleyball at Baker University
- Maci Pearson, wrestling at University of St. Mary
- Ryan Shavers, baseball at MidAmerica Nazarene University
- Karenna Starnes, soccer at Baker University
- Brynn Stowell, volleyball at University of Nebraska, Kearney
- Blaine Sullivan, golf at DePauw University
- Emma Thomas, soccer at Colorado School of Mines
- Abi Williams, indoor and beach volleyball at Southwest Baptist University
- Kalyn Willingham, cross country and track at Wichita State University
Olathe North High
- Hailey Conley, wrestling at Fort Hays State University
- Dilyn Davies, soccer at William Jewell College
- Molly Dunwiddie, bowling at University of St. Mary
- Raegan Foster, track and field at Missouri State University
- Nate Gunderson, football at Peru State University
- Isabella Hileman, soccer at William Jewell College
- Tyler Janssen, baseball at Barton Community College
- Erin Mermis, track and field at Benedictine College
- Amanda Perez, wrestling at Hastings College
- Caeleb Taylor, football at Highland Community College
DaMi’yā Richards has committed to Washburn University for track and field. @OEastAthletics @OlatheEastTrack @OEHawksNest @IchabodXCTF @KansasMileSplit @wusports @kansasrunning pic.twitter.com/bhtsCGH7FY
— Lesa Richards (@LesaRichards23) February 9, 2024
Olathe East High
- Diego Barron, cross country and track at Creighton University
- Edgar Bazan, soccer at Temple University
- Aidan Boehmer, soccer at Lipscomb University
- Brett Carroll, football at University of Minnesota
- Taylor Dick, volleyball at University of Northwestern (Minnesota)
- Ava Gehlen, cross country and track at Northwest Missouri State University
- Jalen Grace, football at Garden City Community College
- Damarion Green-Burk, football at William Woods University
- Craig ‘CJ’ Hartung Jr., football at Kansas Wesleyan University
- Cameron Hughes, baseball at Neosho County Community College
- William Kalihamwe, football at William Woods University
- Landen Kruse, laCrosse at Trine University – Indiana
- Rylan Lee, football at Bethany College
- Carter Liezert, baseball at Northwest Missouri State University
- Abbie Linn, tennis at Baker University
- Nate Marshall, lacrosse at Drury University
- Scott Matzke, baseball at Benedictine College
- Daylan Mburu, football at Coffeeville Community College
- Caden Pfeil, soccer at Rockhurst University
- Gerard “Tre” Reed III, football at Butler Community College
- DaMi’ya Richards, track at Washburn University
- TaVeon Bell Robinson, football at Hutchinson Community College
- Braylee Rogers, basketball at Truman State University
- Ray Smith III, football at Northwest Missouri State University
- Caitlyn Toubia, soccer at Kansas State University
- Chloe Tyrrell, volleyball/track at Rockhurst University
