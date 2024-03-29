⛱ Post readers pick the best patio dining in Johnson County

As hard as it may be to believe after this week’s cold temps, patio season is upon us.

With spring finally springing, you might be looking for a good place to enjoy a bite to eat (and some good company) outdoors. Luckily, according to Post readers, Johnson County has plenty of options in that department.

Here are the best stops for some patio dining, per Post readers’ recommendations.

Strang Hall (Overland Park)

A downtown Overland Park mainstay, Strang Hall is a popular outdoor dining spot for readers in the spring and summer.

The “industrial-chic” food hall has several outdoor tables and a green space for outdoor events like live music.

Customers can also choose from a number of cuisines while they dine outdoors. The food hall has several merchants, ranging from Thai cuisine at Anousone to sandwiches and salads at Solstice.

Strang Hall operates at 7313 W. 80th St. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Los Gallitos (formerly Salsa Grill) (Mission)

Further north, Los Gallitos’ patio is also familiar to Post readers.

The Mexican eatery offers a decently-sized patio with what readers consider a good mix of sunny and shady spots. Therefore, customers can enjoy lunch, dinner, or a weekend brunch outdoors.

One Post reader noted the patio’s “beautiful plants, comfortable seating, lots of shade available if you need it, wonderful lighting.”

Los Gallitos operates at 6508 Martway St. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Lenexa Public Market (Lenexa)

This popular market in Lenexa serves as another option for customers to enjoy a range of cuisines outdoors.

The Lenexa Public Market, a notable feature of the Lenexa City Center, has received shoutouts from our readers for its spacious patio before.

It’s currently home to seven eateries of varying cuisines, with another one the way later this spring.

Lenexa Public Market operates at 8750 Penrose Lane. It’s open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

The Bar (Mission and Prairie Village)

This sports bar and restaurant has two locations in Johnson County, but readers specifically shouted out the Prairie Village location for its patio.

The Bar’s patio offers plenty of space. Readers also seem to appreciate that the patio is dog-friendly, so customers can spend quality time with their pets while grabbing a meal or a drink.

The Bar operates at 5316 W. 95th St. in Prairie Village, and at 6101 Johnson Drive in Mission.

The Prairie Village location is open from 11 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday.

Rye (Leawood)

Our last and southernmost stop on this list serves up “farm-to-table” American fare and cocktails.

Post readers and Rye customers like to enjoy those outdoors, on the restaurant’s large and scenic patio. Post reader Joan Anderson recommends you get there early if you want an outdoor spot, as those can fill up on nice-weather days.

“The best part is, it overlooks a sweet little pond,” she said. “It’s a great place to linger over long conversations and delicious drinks.

Rye operates at 10551 Mission Road. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.