SMSD News: Mark your calendar for the 2024 Research and Development Forum!

One of Shawnee Mission’s biggest events of the year is coming up in April and you are invited!

Student Showcase

The 62nd Annual Research and Development Forum (R&D Forum) will feature the excellence and innovation of Shawnee Mission students. Visitors will get to see students sharing examples of their best work in the areas of science, technology, engineering, arts, and career and technical education.

Student Showcase Open House Receptions will be held at the Center for Academic Achievement, 8200 W. 71st St.

Mark your calendar for these Open House Reception dates:

4 to 7 p.m. on April 23, 2024

4 to 7 p.m. on April 24, 2024

4 to 7 p.m. on April 25, 2024

Student projects will be on display at the CAA and music performances will be shared by student groups.

The Next Great Idea

A group of student innovators will share their idea for solving a problem for a chance to win prize money on April 27 in this year’s Next Great Idea competition.

Winners have a chance to earn cash prizes that will help them turn their ideas into a reality. A People’s Choice category, determined by public voters, will be awarded a $500 prize.

Community members and supporters are invited to view the pitch competition from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at the CAA. The competition will also be livestreamed so anyone can watch. Visit www.smsd.org for a link to watch the event and cast a People’s Choice vote!

The Shawnee Mission School District is grateful to the Regnier Family for their ongoing dedication and support of the R&D Forum. Click here for more information about the R&D Forum.

Shawnee Mission School District is the third largest school district in Kansas. The district serves students in Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade in 34 elementary schools, five middle schools, five high schools, and several educational centers. It has been consistently ranked among the finest school districts nationwide for its high student performance. The district’s objective is that each student will have a personalized learning plan that will prepare them for college and careers, with the interpersonal skills they need for life success. The district serves a diverse student population from 14 cities within northeast Johnson County, Kansas, which is 10 miles from downtown Kansas City, Missouri. For more information, visit www.smsd.org.

There are multiple ways you can stay up-to-date on all of the news highlighting students and staff members in the Shawnee Mission School District throughout this school year. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, or watch for stories posted under “recent news” on www.smsd.org.