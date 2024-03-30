Your Library: Check out the Summer 2024 guide

Johnson County Library is pleased to announce that the Summer 2024 Guide will be available at all 14 locations the week of April 1. The Guide is your source for the latest Library information for the months of May-August; inside you’ll find upcoming events and programs, service highlights, branch updates, Friends of Johnson County Library and Johnson County Library Foundation news. The Guide is published trimesterly in April (Summer), August (Fall) and December (Spring), and covers forthcoming events for the next four months.

Don’t miss these special features:

Merriam Plaza Library: A New Jewel in Johnson County

Save Money with Your Library Card

Comprehensive Library Master Plan Progress Updates

Summer Reading

Passionate Teen Volunteers

Libraries for All. All for Libraries.

I Heart Libby!

The images on the front and back covers were created by Vermont-based illustrator and animator Ron Donnelly, who created the artwork for this year’s Summer Reading theme, “Adventure Begins at Your Library”, alongside children’s author/illustrator Juana Martinez-Neal. See page 12 for more details on the exciting adventures the Library has planned to celebrate Summer Reading this year.

Johnson County Library has a great selection of events and activities for the summer. You can read all about it in the Summer 2024 Guide, which is available next week at a branch near you and is being mailed to Johnson County residents, so look for it in your mailbox soon. The Summer 2024 Guide is also available to view online.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom