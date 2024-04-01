fbpx
Staff Report
Staff Report
🍰 5 to Try: What are the best baked goods in JoCo? Tell us your picks

A selection of treats on the counter at Parisi Cafe in downtown Overland Park. File photo.

This next “5 to Try” is going to be suh-weet!

That’s because we’re asking readers for their recommendations for best baked goods in Johnson County.

Maybe you like to grab a flaky croissant or a gooey Danish in the morning on your way to work.

Or possibly there’s a chocolate chip cookie or delectable piece of cake you can’t stop thinking about.

Whatever feeds your sweet tooth, we want to know about.

As always, we prefer selections from locally owned shops as opposed to big chains.

Leawood Lemon Cake Bakery
A layered lemon cake from The Lemon Cake Bakery in Leawood. File photo.

How to tell us your picks for best patios for dining

We’ll take recommendations for this “5 to Try” for up to two weeks.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week, you can:

After we get your suggestions, we’ll publish our readers’ picks for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

About the author

Staff Report
Staff Report

Staff reports are generally produced by one or more members of the Johnson County Post newsroom using information provided by a source or organization, typically in the form of a press release. The “Staff report” byline tends to indicate that little or no additional reporting has been done.

The “Staff report” byline is also used for housekeeping items on occasion.

