Brenda Joyce (Chism) Allerheiligen

March 4, 1949 – March 28, 2024

Brenda Allerheiligen, aged 75, of Overland Park, Kansas, peacefully passed away on March 29, 2024. Born on March 4, 1949, in Blythville, Arkansas, Brenda was a beloved wife, sister, and aunt who touched the lives of many with her kindness and gentle spirit.

With a dedicated career spanning 30 years at a job placement company, Brenda displayed commitment and professionalism in all her endeavors. Beyond her work, she found joy in her passions, immersing herself in the captivating worlds of Stephen King novels and Star Trek movies. Her fondness for cats and the witty comic strip “Maxine” further showcased her vibrant personality and sense of humor.

Brenda is preceded in death by her parents Sterling and Thelma Chism of Overland Park, Kansas. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Wayne Allerheiligen, and her sisters Sandra Odum (Larry) and Vickie Loosbrock (Gene). Additionally, she leaves behind cherished nephews and nieces: Ron Heidel (Kelli), Paul Heidel (Lisa), Shelly Mertz (Tim), Laura Washington (Steve), Julia Campbell (Jon), and Fred Loosbrock, along with numerous great nieces and nephews.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no formal service held other than this obituary. Brenda’s memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. May she rest in peace.

