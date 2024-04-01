February 20, 1933 — March 23, 2024

Faye Degraffenreid, 91, passed away March 23, 2024. Visitation will be from 9-10am, followed by services at 10am, all at Johnson County Funeral Chapel. Interment will take place at Johnson County Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions are suggested to Overland Park Christian Church.

Faye was born on February 20, 1933 in Weaubleau, Missouri, to Ervin and Velma (Hamons) Blackwell. She attended Wheatland High School and was married to her best friend, Fred Degraffenreid, in October of 1949. Faye retired from Josten’s after nearly 40 years and was a longtime member of Overland Park Christian Church. She loved the Chiefs and the Royals and was all about her grandchildren.

Faye was preceded in death by her husband, Fred; her daughter, Diana Luna, and son-in-law, Steven David Luna. She is survived by her grandson, Ryan Luna and his wife, Sara Luna, and two great grandchildren, Jaliyah Calata and Ryan Luna, Jr.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.