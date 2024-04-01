Lorna Lee Lang

October 9, 1930 — March 27, 2024

Prairie Village, Kansas

Lorna L. Lang, 93, a longtime resident of Overland Park, Kansas died March 27, 2024 in Prairie Village, Kansas. Lorna was happily married to Lowell E. Lang on August 26, 1951, who preceded her in death June 9, 2013. She loved her family and friends with passion. Lorna had the gift of hospitality. Being a wedding coordinator kept her busy for 20 years. Playing golf with the 9-hole ladies golf league at Overland Park and St. Andrews Golf Courses was good recreation. Her bridge groups were special to her. Lorna was artistic and shared her gifts with many people. She was also a member of the Encouragers Sunday School Class. Lorna and her husband Lowell were in a close-knit bible study group for many years. She had a thankful heart for all God provided in her life.

Lorna was preceded in death by her parents Commodore Perry Mitchell and Myrtle Grace Mitchell and her brother, Lester Mitchell (Athene). Survivors include daughters; Kathleen Aulgur (Bret), and Suzanne Abare (Michael), grandchildren; Zachary Aulgur, MacKinzie Aulgur, Kylie Aulgur and Blake Abare (Brenna), great grandchildren; Bowen Abare, Elodie Abare, Marlowe Abare; brother Darrell Mitchell (Eileen); and nieces and nephews; Colleen Beck (Tom), Glenda Oitzman (Doug), Michelle Irwin (Jamie), Denise Cornelison (Larry), Rodney Mitchell, and Randy Mitchell (Denise).

Lorna so loved the staff and friends she made at Claridge Court, a LTC facility in Prairie Village, KS. In lieu of flowers, the family is planning a memorial for Lorna at Claridge Court in Prairie Village, KS where her legacy of hospitality will continue.