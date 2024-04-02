Popular discount grocery chain Aldi is aiming to expand its Johnson County presence.

Aldi Grocery Stores has submitted a final development plan for a new store at the former site of a now-shuttered buybuy Baby retailer at Overland Park’s Southglen shopping center.

The plans are currently in review and still need approval from the Overland Park Planning Commission — who will review the proposal at its May 13 meeting.

On Tuesday, a representative from Aldi told the Post no further information was available about the new Overland Park store for now.

Aldi wants to operate at 12055 Metcalf Ave.

The company plans to move into a space at the Southglen shopping center in southern Overland Park.

buybuy BABY, a subsidiary of Bed Bath & Beyond, previously occupied the space before it closed last summer.

Aldi will also neighbor Old Navy at the shopping center.

The chain offers groceries at lower prices

The store sells a wide range of discounted products, from meats and dairy products to produce and wine.

In its new space, Aldi will also neighbor the former Bed Bath & Beyond space — which now sits vacant after closing last summer along with buybuy Baby.

The Southglen shopping center off 119th Street and Metcalf Avenue has seen several recent departures, with Hawaiian chain Mo’ Bettahs also recently announcing the closure of its location there.

This would mark the 10th Aldi store in Johnson County

The new store will also be the fourth Aldi in Overland Park, including others on Metcalf, 95th and 135th streets.

Outside of Overland Park, the company also has stores in Roeland Park, Shawnee, Lenexa and Olathe.

Across the state line, Aldi operates 10 stores in Kansas City, Missouri.

