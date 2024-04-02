The Indus Valley project in southern Overland Park cleared a major hurdle this week, making it closer to a reality.

The Overland Park City Council on Monday took two separate votes to approve rezoning and an indefinite special use permit for the mixed-use hotel, housing and commercial development near the city’s southern, rural periphery at 179th Street between Metcalf Avenue and U.S. Highway 69.

The project proposes a hotel and event space, as well as offices, commercial shops, single-family homes and duplexes.

Indus Valley will have hotel, housing

Indus Valley proposes 24 single-family homes and 52 two-family units.

Additionally, the development plans 21,500 square feet of office and 23,500 square feet of commercial space, as well as a 54,000 square-foot event center.

Plus, Indus Valley also calls for a 76,000 square-foot hotel.

The full plan spans nearly 60 acres.

Stilwell neighbors push back on suburban developments

Before the city council meeting, some nearby residents submitted a protest petition against the rezoning application, but city staff said the petition was invalid, according to city documents.

On Monday, nearly a dozen residents from neighboring Stilwell spoke out against the project, citing concerns about traffic, the project’s impact on local quality of life, crime and the character of their community.

Marsha Lawrence, who lives off Metcalf in unincorporated Johnson County, called the Indus Valley project “an invasion.” Instead, she said she’d rather see the property developed for low-density, larger-lot rural residences.

This project is one of many that have roiled Stilwell in the last several months as suburban-style development has pushed further south. Those projects, which have concentrated mostly along Metcalf, border more rural incorporated communities and have caused tensions to flare at times in public meetings.

During the public comment period for the Indus Valley project, one resident went so far as to compare the conflict between suburban Overland Park development and rural Stilwell to the displacement of Indigenous people by white settlers in Johnson County.

That speaker specifically referenced the Black Bob Band of the Shawnee, who refused assimilation and in the 1850s opposed the federal government’s allotment of land on the Shawnee reservation in northeast Johnson County.

Councilmembers were broadly supportive of Indus Valley

Ultimately, the rezoning application passed 10-3, with Mayor Curt Skoog joining the group voting in the affirmative.

Councilmembers Melissa Cheatham, Scott Mosher and Jeff Cox voted no.

The city council approved the special use permit 9-3, with the same trio in dissent.

Councilmember Chris Newlin, who is one of two representatives for the southernmost area of Overland Park, said he was initially opposed to the Indus Valley plan at the beginning of the year. Now, he supports it, going so far as to make the motions for passing the rezoning and special use permit.

Newlin said more information about the proposal, particularly that Johnson County had identified the property for commercial use about a decade ago before Overland Park annexed it, helped change his mind.

“I also think that this is really the least intense thing,” he said, pointing out that because the property is in between two major thoroughfares — Metcalf and U.S. 69 — it could and would likely become something much denser in the future with possibly more intense uses than what’s being proposed with Indus Valley.

Some councilmembers couldn’t get behind hotel plans

Cox said he could have supported the rezoning application were it not for the hotel and event center part of the Indus Valley proposal. He called that part of the plan “a bridge too far.”

Cheatham too was in favor of commercial uses at the site, but she said she’d have preferred to see more neighborhood-centric commercial development instead.

Mosher’s sticking point was also related to the hotel and event center, concerned traffic in the area would be too unbearable and the parking proposed would be insufficient to serve the full development.

