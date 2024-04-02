A Montessori day care is headed to the old Southridge Presbyterian Church in Roeland Park.

The church at 5015 Buena Vista St., just west of Roesland Elementary, has been vacant for years following a fire in March 2019.

The building is now on track to become the new home of Gioiosa Montessori.

Gioiosa Montessori is run by two sisters

Brandy Poiry, director of business operations, said she and her sister Teresa Glenn, who will be the school’s program director, fell in love with the building when they saw it.

The second floor of Southridge Presbyterian previously housed another day care, and Poiry said she and her sister saw potential in the large kitchen and indoor areas, the property’s mature trees and room for possible future growth on the site.

Glenn said the location is convenient for both teachers and families, and the community has already shown its support.

“It’s such a beautiful building and very central to the community,” Poiry said. “We’re really excited that we have the opportunity to repurpose the space and act as stewards for the next stage of the building’s life.”

The sisters said the plan is to open their new day care facility by the end of April or the beginning of May.

An afterschool program is part of the future plan

Poiry told the city council on Feb. 5 that an afterschool program is part of Gioiosa Montessori’s long-term vision for the day care, given the elementary school across the street.

As for the day care operation itself, Poiry told the city council that Gioiosa Montessori plans to accommodate up to 81 children in its first year.

At that same Feb. 5 meeting, the city council approved a special use permit for the day care operations, restricting it to the first floor of the structure.

The city council approved an updated special use permit on April 1 that allows the day care facility to operate on the basement level, as well.

The day care will serve children ages 12 weeks to 6 years

A majority of the children are anticipated to be between ages 1 and 6 years old, with a handful of younger children between the ages of 12 weeks and one year old, according to the special use permit.

Glenn said outside time is important to the day care’s program, and the new location provides a space to tend a garden.

The day care drop off will be between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. and pickup will be between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. each week day.

A parking attendant will be outside to keep vehicles entering and exiting the lot, which will be accessed on Buena Vista Street, and families must use the parking lot to drop off or pick up children.

The facility is currently being renovated, including room expansions and the removal of pews from the former sanctuary, according to city documents.

Keep reading: Roeland Park CVS remains vacant 2 years after closing and owner is silent — ‘It’s just been crickets’