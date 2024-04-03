A women-centered fitness company that offers 24/7 heated workouts is working toward its latest Johnson County opening.

HotWorx aims to open its newest location later this month in southern Overland Park.

While employees say HotWorx’s corporate office has yet to set a specific opening date to let people into the Overland Park studio, it has opened for memberships.

HotWorx will operate at 11160 Switzer Road

The fitness studio will occupy a space on the ground level of the Apex at CityPlace, just off College Boulevard and Switzer Road.

It will neighbor UnKCorked Wine and Spirits at the center.

Though the studio will be open to members 24/7, its staffed hours will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

HotWorx offers high-interval heated workouts

The company specializes in “3D training” sauna workouts with a virtual instructor— which members can participate in either solo or in a group.

Members have a range of infrared workouts to choose from, including yoga, pilates, core-focused and barre classes.

HotWorx workouts aim to contribute to benefits like lower blood pressure, weight loss, skin rejuvenation and stress reduction.

This marks the fifth HotWorx in JoCo

HotWorx at CityPlace will also serve as Overland Park’s second studio, as the company already operates one in downtown Overland Park.

Outside of Overland Park, HotWorx has three more studios in Olathe, Leawood and Shawnee.

The original HotWorx opened in Mississippi in 2017, and the company now operates more than 500 studios across the country.

Across the state line, there are three more HotWorx studios in Kansas City, Missouri.

