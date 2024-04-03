John Edward “Jack” Kerwin

Jack Kerwin, age 87, passed away on March 27, 2024, after a short illness. Jack was born to Joseph and Helen Kerwin on September 11, 1936 in Des Moines, Iowa.

In 1958, after serving in the United States Marine Corps for three years, he moved to Kansas City to Attend Rockhurst College where he graduated in 1962. During his time at Rockhurst, Jack met Mary Suzanne Kastner on a blind date. They were married on February 2, 1963 and celebrated 61 years together.

Jack returned to school and earned his law degree from UMKC. He went to work in the title insurance business and formed his own company in 1974. He was a past-president of the Kansas Land Title Association. He was a member of the board of directors of Metcalf State Bank for over twenty years.

Jack was a long-time member of Indian Hills Country Club, where he loved to play golf and served as President in 2003. He and his wife Susie, traveled extensively, visiting all 50 states and over 40 foreign countries.

He is survived by his wonderful wife Susie and four children: Michael (Cindy); Daniel (Tracy); Jeffrey (Ingrid) & Megan (Ted McDonald). He was particularly proud of his seven grandchildren: Grayson and Jolie Kerwin; Chloë and Emma Kerwin; and Ava, Zoë, and Molly McDonald. Brother Jim Kerwin (Marcia); and many loving nieces and nephews. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Patricia Young and her husband Bob.

A memorial service will be held at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 6401 Wornall Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64113 at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, April 10th. In lieu of flowers, support of Welcome House KC, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, or St. Luke’s Hospice House, would be lovingly appreciated. Assistance by Funeral Advocates, LLC.

Obituary published by Signature Funerals.