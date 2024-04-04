fbpx
Subscribe

|

Kaylie McLaughlin
Kaylie McLaughlin
Environment & Climate

Overland Park to remove thousands more infected ash trees — Here’s where

Share this story:

Ash trees that crews removed in 2023 from Overland Park's Summercrest Park neighborhood. Photo courtesy of Overland Park.

Overland Park is taking steps to remove more dying and dead ash trees that line city streets.

The Overland Park City Council Community Development Committee on Wednesday unanimously recommended for approval a bid tabulation for a second formal round of ash tree removal.

This slate of removals, anticipated to cost just shy of $865,000, will be funded entirely from federal COVID-19 relief funds.

Pests have nearly wiped out Overland Park’s ash trees

Emerald ash borers, a type of insect that is not native to the U.S., have wreaked havoc on ash trees. A type of beetle, female ash borers lay eggs in ash trees and those offspring feed on the trees, damaging and oftentimes killing them.

At one point, Overland Park had more than 10,000 ash trees in its street canopy, roughly a quarter of all trees in the city.

Laura Peterson, one of the city’s foresters, told the committee on Wednesday that the pest was first detected in Overland Park in 2014. Since then, it’s all but wiped out the ash tree population in the city.

Over the years, the city had removed infected ash trees, mostly one by one. But last year, Overland Park embarked on its first widespread removal effort, targeting dead or dying trees in 12 neighborhoods.

A crew plants a tree in Overland Park's Highcroft neighborhood in late 2023. The city has removed hundreds of Ash trees damaged by the emerald ash borer pests.
A crew plants a tree in Overland Park’s Highcroft neighborhood in late 2023. The city has removed hundreds of Ash trees damaged by the emerald ash borer pests. Photo courtesy of Overland Park.

Which neighborhoods will see ash removals next?

Overland Park plans to remove all the remaining ash trees in neighborhoods in Ward 1, Ward 2 and Ward 3, a total of about 630 trees.

The city will also start removing trees in its three southern wards, including nearly 500 trees in Ward 4, about 900 trees in Ward 5 and roughly 350 trees in Ward 6. That adds up to more than 1,750 trees in the city’s southern half.

Find the full map of anticipated removal areas here.

Specific neighborhoods that will see their infected ash trees removed are:

  • Empire Estates
  • Towner Place
  • Villas of Fairway Woods
  • Fairfield Manor
  • Nottingham Forest Place
  • Nottingham Forest Estates
  • Kensington at St. Andrews
  • Glen Eagles
  • Coventry
  • Deer Creek
  • Deer Creek Park
  • Village at Deer Creek
  • Forest Glen
  • Nottingham Estates at St. Andrews
  • Village of Kensington
  • Timbers Edge
  • Green Meadows
  • Willow Bend
  • Sylvan Lake
  • Brittany Park
  • Mills Farm
  • Summerwood Estates
  • Deer Valley
  • Stonegate Reserve
Ash trees that crews removed in 2023 from Overland Park’s Beverly Estates neighborhood. Photo courtesy of Overland Park.

How will you know if your ash tree is slated for removal?

  • Overland Park does not intend to remove any trees that have been successfully treated for the emerald ash borer, Peterson said.
  • Arbor Masters is the contractor expected to do the work of removing the ash trees.
  • Residents should be notified about a week prior to the removal with a door hanger.
  • Additionally, trees slated for removal will be tagged.
  • There will also be signs posted at neighborhood entrances, and the city will have conversations beforehand with homeowners association leaders, Peterson said.
  • The project to remove street trees does not include trees on private property.

Next steps:

  • The bid tabulation for this round of removal goes to the Overland Park City Council next.
  • Overland Park does intend to replace every tree it removes with a new tree, though it won’t be an ash tree.
  • Tree replacement — a costly endeavor in itself expected to cost an additional $1 million — likely won’t occur until 2026, Peterson said.
  • When the time does come to replant, the city foresters will decide which species are planted where from the list of approved street trees.

Keep reading: What should Overland Park residents do with ash trees in their yards?

About the author

Kaylie McLaughlin
Kaylie McLaughlin

👋 Hi! I’m Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park and Olathe for the Johnson County Post.

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.

Previous article
Missouri man sent to prison for Shawnee bank robbery
Next article
Kansas City halal markets offer Muslims a space to gather and feast during Ramadan

LATEST HEADLINES

About

CONTACT

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2024
Website by Web Publisher PRO