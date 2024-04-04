Overland Park is taking steps to remove more dying and dead ash trees that line city streets.

The Overland Park City Council Community Development Committee on Wednesday unanimously recommended for approval a bid tabulation for a second formal round of ash tree removal.

This slate of removals, anticipated to cost just shy of $865,000, will be funded entirely from federal COVID-19 relief funds.

Pests have nearly wiped out Overland Park’s ash trees

Emerald ash borers, a type of insect that is not native to the U.S., have wreaked havoc on ash trees. A type of beetle, female ash borers lay eggs in ash trees and those offspring feed on the trees, damaging and oftentimes killing them.

At one point, Overland Park had more than 10,000 ash trees in its street canopy, roughly a quarter of all trees in the city.

Laura Peterson, one of the city’s foresters, told the committee on Wednesday that the pest was first detected in Overland Park in 2014. Since then, it’s all but wiped out the ash tree population in the city.

Over the years, the city had removed infected ash trees, mostly one by one. But last year, Overland Park embarked on its first widespread removal effort, targeting dead or dying trees in 12 neighborhoods.

Which neighborhoods will see ash removals next?

Overland Park plans to remove all the remaining ash trees in neighborhoods in Ward 1, Ward 2 and Ward 3, a total of about 630 trees.

The city will also start removing trees in its three southern wards, including nearly 500 trees in Ward 4, about 900 trees in Ward 5 and roughly 350 trees in Ward 6. That adds up to more than 1,750 trees in the city’s southern half.

Find the full map of anticipated removal areas here.

Specific neighborhoods that will see their infected ash trees removed are:

Empire Estates

Towner Place

Villas of Fairway Woods

Fairfield Manor

Nottingham Forest Place

Nottingham Forest Estates

Kensington at St. Andrews

Glen Eagles

Coventry

Deer Creek

Deer Creek Park

Village at Deer Creek

Forest Glen

Nottingham Estates at St. Andrews

Village of Kensington

Timbers Edge

Green Meadows

Willow Bend

Sylvan Lake

Brittany Park

Mills Farm

Summerwood Estates

Deer Valley

Stonegate Reserve

How will you know if your ash tree is slated for removal?

Overland Park does not intend to remove any trees that have been successfully treated for the emerald ash borer, Peterson said.

Arbor Masters is the contractor expected to do the work of removing the ash trees.

Residents should be notified about a week prior to the removal with a door hanger.

Additionally, trees slated for removal will be tagged.

There will also be signs posted at neighborhood entrances, and the city will have conversations beforehand with homeowners association leaders, Peterson said.

The project to remove street trees does not include trees on private property.

Next steps:

The bid tabulation for this round of removal goes to the Overland Park City Council next.

Overland Park does intend to replace every tree it removes with a new tree, though it won’t be an ash tree.

Tree replacement — a costly endeavor in itself expected to cost an additional $1 million — likely won’t occur until 2026, Peterson said.

When the time does come to replant, the city foresters will decide which species are planted where from the list of approved street trees.

