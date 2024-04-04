Daniel John Koppers

October 18, 1979 — April 1, 2024

Overland Park, Kansas

Daniel “Danny” Koppers of Leawood, Kansas was born October 18, 1979. He was the youngest son of Dr. and Mrs. Larry Koppers (Larry and Ann).

He had a contagious smile, bright eyes and possessed boundless energy. From day one, Danny had a huge capacity to love. His loving demeanor was his most distinguishing characteristic throughout his entire life.

In kindergarten, Danny was diagnosed with Tourette syndrome, a nervous system disorder involving repetitive movements or unwanted sounds. While this challenge posed unique social situations for this incredibly young boy, Danny managed to stay mainstream in school and accomplished the truly unexpected for someone with his condition.

He attended Cure’ of Ars grade school and both Rockhurst High School in Kansas City and Springfield Catholic High School in Springfield, MO. One of his proudest moments was graduating from college. He attended Washburn University in Topeka, KS and graduated from Park University in Parkville, MO.

After graduation Danny worked for Farmer’s Insurance. He loved the Chiefs passionately and the Royals… when they were winning! He had a wicked sense of humor and was highly intelligent.

Ann was remarkably close to Danny, especially after Larry passed. They lived together, watched over one another and were best friends. Danny’s relationship with his dad, Larry, was always extraordinarily strong and impactful. Clearly Larry’s influence attributed to Danny’s many successes. He especially loved his two brothers and cherished Missy, his nieces and great-nephew. His family always provided unconditional love and Danny provided his wonderful smiles and giving heart.

Danny is preceded in death by his father, Larry, and brother Chris. He is survived by his mom, Ann; brother Bill and his wife Missy; nieces Nikki, Brittany, Cameron, and Melissa; great nephew John Michael Klug; Aunt Kathleen Brady (Ryan) and Aunt Patricia Sullivan (Michael).

