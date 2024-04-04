Diane Elizabeth Fuehne

June 9, 1951 — March 29, 2024

Diane E. Fuehne, 72, Overland Park, passed away peacefully on Good Friday, March 29, 2024. Diane was born on June 9, 1951 in Germantown, Illinois to Frank and Susie Holtmann. She graduated from Illinois State University, with a degree in Math, where she met her husband of 50 years, John Fuehne. After college John and Diane eventually settled in Overland Park, KS.

Diane was a wonderful and loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She loved rooting for KU football as John and Diane had season tickets for many years. She was very involved in the choir at Cure’ of Ars Church, St Ann’s Young Child Center, and volunteering at Johnson County Library. Spending time with her family was the most important to her, especially her grandchildren.

Diane is survived by her beloved husband, John Fuehne, son Justin Fuehne (Allison), daughter Amber McCully (Matt), sisters Arlene Starkey (Ken), Carol Grapperhaus (Duane) and many other family members. She was a loving Grandmother to 3 grandkids: Jackson Fuehne, Ella McCully and Brooklyn Fuehne.

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 16, 2024 6:00-8:00pm at Cure’ of Ars Church, 9401 Mission Rd, Leawood, KS. The funeral, followed by a lunch will be at 11:00am Wednesday April 17, 2024 at Cure’ of Ars Church. Interment will be at 3:00pm Wednesday April 17, 2024 at Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens, 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS.

In honor of Diane’s memory, the family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to: Alzheimer’s Association or Cure’ of Ars Church (Music Ministry).

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.