Duck Donuts nearing opening at Prairie Village’s Corinth Square

A Pennsylvania-based doughnut shop franchise will soon expand its Johnson County presence.

Ryan and Katie McNeil, franchise owners of Duck Donuts in Leawood, are gearing up to open their second Johnson County shop in Prairie Village.

The shop will host its grand opening on April 20.

Duck Donuts will operate at 4002 W. 83rd St.

The shop will occupy a space on the southeast end of the Corinth Square shopping center in Prairie Village.

Great Harvest Co. previously occupied the space, before it closed down in May 2022 after more than 40 years of business.

Once open, Duck Donuts will operate from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

The shop serves fresh “made to order” donuts

Customers at Duck Donuts can create their own doughnut by choosing a coating, topping and drizzle.

In addition to custom donuts, the shop also offers their own “fan favorite” flavors like French toast, blueberry pancake and chocolate caramel crunch — along with seasonal flavors like espresso and cotton candy.

Duck Donuts also serves coffee drinks, along with doughnut ice cream sandwiches and milkshakes.

“Everything is hot and fresh and made to order, and you get everything made right in front of you,” Ryan McNeil said.

This will mark the second Duck Donuts in JoCo

Duck Donuts started out in North Carolina’s Outer Banks — in a city called Duck — and is now headquartered in Pennsylvania.

The McNeils opened their first Duck Donuts franchise in 2018 at Leawood’s Ranch Mart shopping center. Two years later, they moved it south in to the Leawood Plaza shopping center off West 123rd and State Line Road.

With the new Prairie Village location, McNeil said he’s looking forward to having a closer option for those loyal customers who live further north, where the shop used to be.

He’s also looking forward to being a part of the “family-friendly” environment found at their new Corinth Square corner. The new shop neighbors educational toy and book store The Learning Tree, and children’s art studio Wee Create also plans to open soon a couple of doors down.

“We’re lucky enough to have a lot of people that already know the brand because we were here in this area for almost two years,” he said. “There’s just so much enthusiasm and it’s hard not to just be willing over with it ourselves.”

