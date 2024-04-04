GameDay Men’s Health clinic opens in Overland Park

A new clinic offering health services in a “man cave” environment has arrived in Johnson County.

Franchise owner Jerry Wettengel and his wife, Juniper Wettengel, opened the first GameDay Men’s Health clinic in Johnson County earlier this year.

GameDay Men’s Health operates at 8500 W. 110th St.

The clinic moved into Suite 525 of a six-story office building off West 110th Street and Antioch Road, in northern Overland Park.

GameDay Men’s Health currently operates from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

However, Wettengel said that the clinic will likely shift to operating five days a week within the next month.

GameDay Men’s Health features a range of services

The clinic offers a range of treatments for men, from testosterone replacement therapy to shockwave therapy.

In addition to Wettengel, the clinic is staffed with two medical assistants, a nurse practitioner and a medical director. The clinic also has its own lab and offers free testosterone-level testing.

While GameDay Men’s Health offers lots of services centered around men, some can also be used by women — including vitamin injections and weight loss treatments.

“It’s not a place where we’re just going to prescribe you with a testosterone shot and send you on your way,” he said. “We really look into what’s going to make you feel better.”

Wettengel plans to expand GameDay Men’s Health in JoCo

The Overland Park clinic is the first GameDay Men’s Health clinic in Johnson County.

In the next couple of years, Wettengel plan to open two more GameDay Men’s Health clinics in Overland Park — one further south, and one further west.

The goal of GameDay Men’s Health, Wettengel, is ultimately to remove the obstacles that tend to make men hesitant to go to the doctor.

“They’re not just coming into a sterile, cold doctors’ office,” he said. “The people that are coming in are really impressed and enjoying their services to the point where we’ll see guys come back on their second visits with their friends.”

