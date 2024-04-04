JCCC Updates: Keep your kids engaged all summer long at JCCC

By Emma Swinney, Public and Media Relations Coordinator

This summer, encourage your kids to explore their interests through the Summer Youth Enrichment Program at Johnson County Community College. JCCC offers a variety of fun and interactive classes for children ages 5-18 to beat the “I’m boreds” this summer.

Summer Youth courses start June 3 with in-person, on campus options for children entering grades 6-12. JCCC also provides live online Summer Youth courses for children ages 8-14 through Black Rocket Productions. Classes are held both morning and afternoon with a supervised lunch period in between.

Something for everyone

JCCC’s unique course offerings provide the opportunity for your child to delve into their passions. Program instructors come from a variety of backgrounds and specialize in the subjects they teach. Many are JCCC faculty members or local teachers from the community. Our vast list of Summer Youth course offerings has something for every child. Check out classes based on your child’s interests and hobbies below!

For the nature enthusiast:

For the beauty guru:

For the gamer:

For the aspiring musician:

For the LEGO-lover:

For the new driver:

For the future fashion designer:

For the home-chef:

For the budding filmmaker:

For the young entrepreneur:

Download the full summer 2024 course catalog and schedule.

Youth art classes at the Nerman Museum

In addition to the Summer Youth Enrichment Program, the Nerman Museum will offer week-long Youth Art Classes this summer. The Early Explorations program welcomes children ages 5 to 7, while the Contemporary Creations classes provide more advanced lessons for children ages 8 to 11. Students view and discuss works of art and create original artwork in the museum’s studio classroom. Instructors teach basic techniques, principles of design, and critical thinking skills.

Register your child today

Courses are filling fast! For more information on the Summer Youth Enrichment Program, visit JCCC’s website.