Months after national retailer Bed Bath & Beyond vacated its space at Overland Park’s Southglen shopping center at West 119th Street and Metcalf Avenue, plans have formed for a new occupant.

Pan-Asia Supermarket plans to leave its current space and head across the street to 12035 Metcalf Ave.

Pan-Asia Supermarket currently operates at 11940 Metcalf Ave.

The store operates next to Whole Foods — which also recently located from the Fountains shopping center, further east on 119th Street.

The shop offers a range of Asian groceries, from poultry and produce to snacks and cooking equipment.

Nicole Lin, the southern Overland Park store’s manager, said this week that the transition will take roughly a year.

Pan-Asia Supermarket has been in Overland Park for almost a decade

Pan-Asia Market has operated out of its southern Overland Park space for eight years.

In addition to its Overland Park location, Pan-Asia Supermarket has markets in Missouri, Oklahoma and Nebraska.

The company also owns and operates Oriental Supermarket further north at 10336 Metcalf Ave.

Southglen has seen a lot of recent turnover

Bed Bath & Beyond and its sister store buybuy BABY left the largely-empty shopping center in August 2023.

Discount grocery store Aldi reportedly intends to move into the buybuy BABY space, although those plans still need the approval of the Overland Park Planning Commission.

Hawaiian fast-casual eatery Mo’ Bettahs also recently left their space at 12005 Metcalf Ave, relocating to a takeout-only kitchen in Kansas City’s Crossroads district.

