fbpx
Subscribe

|

Lucie Krisman
Lucie Krisman
Local Business

Asian supermarket replacing old Bed Bath & Beyond in Overland Park

Share this story:

Overland Park Pan-Asia Supermarket
Pan-Asia Supermarket intends to move into the former Bed Bath & Beyond space at 12035 Metcalf Ave. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

Months after national retailer Bed Bath & Beyond vacated its space at Overland Park’s Southglen shopping center at West 119th Street and Metcalf Avenue, plans have formed for a new occupant.

Pan-Asia Supermarket plans to leave its current space and head across the street to 12035 Metcalf Ave.

Pan-Asia Supermarket currently operates at 11940 Metcalf Ave.

  • The store operates next to Whole Foods — which also recently located from the Fountains shopping center, further east on 119th Street.
  • The shop offers a range of Asian groceries, from poultry and produce to snacks and cooking equipment.
  • Nicole Lin, the southern Overland Park store’s manager, said this week that the transition will take roughly a year.

Pan-Asia Supermarket has been in Overland Park for almost a decade

  • Pan-Asia Market has operated out of its southern Overland Park space for eight years.
  • In addition to its Overland Park location, Pan-Asia Supermarket has markets in Missouri, Oklahoma and Nebraska.
  • The company also owns and operates Oriental Supermarket further north at 10336 Metcalf Ave.

Southglen has seen a lot of recent turnover

  • Bed Bath & Beyond and its sister store buybuy BABY left the largely-empty shopping center in August 2023.
  • Discount grocery store Aldi reportedly intends to move into the buybuy BABY space, although those plans still need the approval of the Overland Park Planning Commission.
  • Hawaiian fast-casual eatery Mo’ Bettahs also recently left their space at 12005 Metcalf Ave, relocating to a takeout-only kitchen in Kansas City’s Crossroads district.

Want more local business news? KC-based med spa AesthetiCare expanding into Lenexa

About the author

Lucie Krisman
Lucie Krisman

Hi! I’m Lucie Krisman, and I cover local business for the Johnson County Post.

I’m a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.

Previous article
60+ Shawnee Mission high school seniors commit to play sports in college
Next article
Overland Park’s Bluejacket Pool has major leaks. Will it ever reopen?

LATEST HEADLINES

About

CONTACT

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2024
Website by Web Publisher PRO