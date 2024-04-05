Months after national retailer Bed Bath & Beyond vacated its space at Overland Park’s Southglen shopping center at West 119th Street and Metcalf Avenue, plans have formed for a new occupant.
Pan-Asia Supermarket plans to leave its current space and head across the street to 12035 Metcalf Ave.
Pan-Asia Supermarket currently operates at 11940 Metcalf Ave.
- The store operates next to Whole Foods — which also recently located from the Fountains shopping center, further east on 119th Street.
- The shop offers a range of Asian groceries, from poultry and produce to snacks and cooking equipment.
- Nicole Lin, the southern Overland Park store’s manager, said this week that the transition will take roughly a year.
Pan-Asia Supermarket has been in Overland Park for almost a decade
- Pan-Asia Market has operated out of its southern Overland Park space for eight years.
- In addition to its Overland Park location, Pan-Asia Supermarket has markets in Missouri, Oklahoma and Nebraska.
- The company also owns and operates Oriental Supermarket further north at 10336 Metcalf Ave.
Southglen has seen a lot of recent turnover
- Bed Bath & Beyond and its sister store buybuy BABY left the largely-empty shopping center in August 2023.
- Discount grocery store Aldi reportedly intends to move into the buybuy BABY space, although those plans still need the approval of the Overland Park Planning Commission.
- Hawaiian fast-casual eatery Mo’ Bettahs also recently left their space at 12005 Metcalf Ave, relocating to a takeout-only kitchen in Kansas City’s Crossroads district.
Want more local business news? KC-based med spa AesthetiCare expanding into Lenexa