Senior athletes from the Shawnee Mission School District are looking to the future by committing to colleges to continue their athletic careers.

Throughout the fall and spring, Shawnee Mission School District high school seniors, like their counterparts across the country, have been signing letters of intent announcing their plans to play sports in college.

From softball to cheerleading to track, among others, they will be participating in athletics at colleges and universities nationwide.

Here’s a look at the seniors from each high school that plan to play a college sport this fall:

Shawnee Mission West

Caitlin Besse, dance at Baker University

Presley Bialek, soccer at MidAmerica University

Kennedy Cash, soccer at Hutchinson Community College

Noah Gunion, football at Augustana University

Katie Hilger, bowling at University of Kansas

Izzy Joyce, soccer at University of Central Missouri

Michael Knaussman, cross country at Baker University

Nicholas Paredes, baseball at Hutchinson Community College

Cortez Velasco, football at Garden City Community College

Chris Wade, football at William Penn University

Kaitlin Wieneke, volleyball at Johnson County Community College

Shawnee Mission East

Anna Alexander, volleyball at Saint Louis University

Sylvia Bunde, volleyball at Princeton University

Wesley Cribb, soccer, at University of Missouri Kansas City

Scotty Fegan, baseball at Hutchinson Community College

Sydney Fernandez, volleyball at Northwestern Oklahoma State University

Luke Hull, baseball at Northwest Missouri State University

Jack Jones, baseball at University of Tennessee

Abigail Long, basketball at Yale University

Mary Long, soccer at Duke University

Weston Lyerly, baseball at Indiana State University

Anthony Mazza, baseball at Hutchinson Community College

Zoe McDonald, volleyball at Butler University

Jake Miller, baseball at Fairleigh Dickinson University

Beck Rettenmaier, soccer at Loyola University Chicago

Katie Schmidt, tennis at Trinity University

Emma Thomas, softball at Crowder College

Alex Tiedt, soccer at Montana State University Billings

Ava Weiland, soccer at Santa Clara University

Shawnee Mission South

Cason Brennan, football at Concordia University Wisconsin

Marinna Campos, soccer at Morehead State University

Azailah Funches, basketball at Oral Roberts

Kaden Huebner, baseball at Benedictine College

Joycelyn Moore, basketball at Johnson County Community College

Liam Roche, baseball at University of Iowa

Camryn Smith, basketball at Missouri Western State University

Shawnee Mission Northwest

Olivia Anderson, rowing at University of Kansas

Cassandra Cain, soccer at Rockhurst University

Maddie Cecil, volleyball at Ottawa University

Paige Cheffey, basketball at St. Ambrose University

Lydia Davis, cross country and track at University of Nebraska-Kearney

Marshall Dayton, soccer at Drury University

Emma Doleshal, softball at Highland Community College

Clayton Habben, lacrosse at Wittenburg College

Hannah Harris, cheerleading at University of St. Mary

Gabriel Hoskins, football at Highland Community College

Brenner Mitts, lacrosse at William Jewell College

Cooper Newkirk, golf at William Jewell College

Mark Noble, cross country and track at Columbia College

Kaitlin Parker, softball at Bethany College

Kate Reese, volleyball at Baker University

Shawnee Mission North