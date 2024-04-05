Senior athletes from the Shawnee Mission School District are looking to the future by committing to colleges to continue their athletic careers.
Throughout the fall and spring, Shawnee Mission School District high school seniors, like their counterparts across the country, have been signing letters of intent announcing their plans to play sports in college.
From softball to cheerleading to track, among others, they will be participating in athletics at colleges and universities nationwide.
Here’s a look at the seniors from each high school that plan to play a college sport this fall:
Shawnee Mission West
- Caitlin Besse, dance at Baker University
- Presley Bialek, soccer at MidAmerica University
- Kennedy Cash, soccer at Hutchinson Community College
- Noah Gunion, football at Augustana University
- Katie Hilger, bowling at University of Kansas
- Izzy Joyce, soccer at University of Central Missouri
- Michael Knaussman, cross country at Baker University
- Nicholas Paredes, baseball at Hutchinson Community College
- Cortez Velasco, football at Garden City Community College
- Chris Wade, football at William Penn University
- Kaitlin Wieneke, volleyball at Johnson County Community College
Shawnee Mission East
- Anna Alexander, volleyball at Saint Louis University
- Sylvia Bunde, volleyball at Princeton University
- Wesley Cribb, soccer, at University of Missouri Kansas City
- Scotty Fegan, baseball at Hutchinson Community College
- Sydney Fernandez, volleyball at Northwestern Oklahoma State University
- Luke Hull, baseball at Northwest Missouri State University
- Jack Jones, baseball at University of Tennessee
- Abigail Long, basketball at Yale University
- Mary Long, soccer at Duke University
- Weston Lyerly, baseball at Indiana State University
- Anthony Mazza, baseball at Hutchinson Community College
- Zoe McDonald, volleyball at Butler University
- Jake Miller, baseball at Fairleigh Dickinson University
- Beck Rettenmaier, soccer at Loyola University Chicago
- Katie Schmidt, tennis at Trinity University
- Emma Thomas, softball at Crowder College
- Alex Tiedt, soccer at Montana State University Billings
- Ava Weiland, soccer at Santa Clara University
On the dotted line ✍️
Welcome to the family, @azailahfunches!#ORUWBB | #GoldenStandard pic.twitter.com/3rQVRYTIMW
— ORU W. Basketball (@ORUWBB) November 8, 2023
Shawnee Mission South
- Cason Brennan, football at Concordia University Wisconsin
- Marinna Campos, soccer at Morehead State University
- Azailah Funches, basketball at Oral Roberts
- Kaden Huebner, baseball at Benedictine College
- Joycelyn Moore, basketball at Johnson County Community College
- Liam Roche, baseball at University of Iowa
- Camryn Smith, basketball at Missouri Western State University
Shawnee Mission Northwest
- Olivia Anderson, rowing at University of Kansas
- Cassandra Cain, soccer at Rockhurst University
- Maddie Cecil, volleyball at Ottawa University
- Paige Cheffey, basketball at St. Ambrose University
- Lydia Davis, cross country and track at University of Nebraska-Kearney
- Marshall Dayton, soccer at Drury University
- Emma Doleshal, softball at Highland Community College
- Clayton Habben, lacrosse at Wittenburg College
- Hannah Harris, cheerleading at University of St. Mary
- Gabriel Hoskins, football at Highland Community College
- Brenner Mitts, lacrosse at William Jewell College
- Cooper Newkirk, golf at William Jewell College
- Mark Noble, cross country and track at Columbia College
- Kaitlin Parker, softball at Bethany College
- Kate Reese, volleyball at Baker University
@SMNtennis Porter Lee signing his NLI to play tennis for Baker U!! Congratulations! @SMNorthBooster @SMNorthPTSA @TheMissionPaper pic.twitter.com/7oYHIzLXup
— SM North HS (@SM_NORTH_HS) December 19, 2023
Shawnee Mission North
- Micah Blomker, cross country and track and field at University of Tulsa
- Serafin Galvan, football at Buena Vista University
- Judah Jones, football at Highland Community College
- Juan Hernandez, track and field at Northwest Missouri State University
- Kelsey Hoekstra, softball at Rutgers University
- Porter Lee, tennis at Baker University
- Alexis Phillips, track and field at Wichita State University
- Spencer Pye, cross country and track and field at Missouri S&T
- Deandre Wilson, football at Mid-American Nazarene University
- Jourden White, football at Mid-American Nazarene University
- Tyra Wright, softball at Highland Community College
