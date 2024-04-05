When and how to watch Monday’s solar eclipse in Johnson County

The sun and the moon have not done us the favor of scheduling the eclipse during non-working hours this year (unless you thought ahead to book a vacation day on Monday).

But if you can swing a long lunch, there will still be some opportunities to experience the almost-total eclipse that will happen in Kansas City skies. And there will be some group viewing events, as well.

When to look up

The moon’s progress across the sun, from the Overland Park viewing perspective, will start at 12:37 p.m.

Gradually, more and more of the sun’s light will be blotted out until there will be about 90% coverage at close to 2 p.m. Monday. It will all over at about 3:10 p.m.

Wear safe viewing glasses

Though 90% sounds like a lot, it will still be unsafe to look at the eclipse directly in the Kansas City area without safe viewing goggles.

NASA puts it this way:

“Viewing any part of the bright sun through a camera lens, binoculars, or a telescope without a special-purpose solar filter secured over the front of the optics will instantly cause severe eye injury.”

Sunglasses, camera lenses and binoculars do not qualify as special-purpose eye protection for an eclipse. NASA recommends glasses that meet the international standard ISO 12312-2 but does not specify brands.

The NASA website also has instructions on pinhole projectors and other tips for safe viewing.

For more information on exactly what ignoring this advice can do to your retinas, check out this New York Times story.

How does an eclipse work?

Eclipses are caused when the sun’s light is temporarily obscured as the moon passes between it and the Earth. This year, the shadow on the Earth’s surface from this eclipse travels a path from Texas to Maine.

The darkest part of this path, in which the sun will be covered entirely, is called the path of totality. Because Kansas City is not in the path of totality this time, it will be unsafe to watch any part of the eclipse without special-purpose glasses.

About 90% coverage will still dim the light in this area, even if there’s cloud cover. But scientists are studying other effects as well, such as:

Shadows on the ground or through pinhole projections may appear scalloped.

The wind may increase or change direction.

Temperatures may drop temporarily.

These special events are happening in the area

Overland Park will be the scene of two eclipse watching events, but there are also some others in the metro area.