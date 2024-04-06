Your Community: Fresh, exciting new designs for library cards

The three new designs created by local artists for Johnson County Library’s courier trucks have inspired designs for three new Library cards. These stunning new cards will be available exclusively at the recently opened Merriam Plaza Library, located just around the corner from the former Antioch location.

Last fall, three local artists were selected to interpret what the Library means to them and how the Library impacts the community, and then asked to translate that into art. Each artist has a distinctive, eye-catching style that brings something different to the project. Yet they all share an enthusiasm for the Library’s mission and their artwork conveys that message in captivating ways.

Sol Anzorena was born in Argentina and grew up in Spain. She studied fine arts in Granada, Poland and Brazil. Her visual art and murals are infused with her passion for the environment and the natural world. Anzorena embraces the idea that literature inspires the imagination and can save lives. For her art, she hopes to emphasize “the beauty of creating new worlds with the words of a story.”

Lauren Seider, a Kansas City Art Institute graduate, is an illustrator and designer whose work has been exhibited at the Corinth and Shawnee branches. Seider’s illustrations feature children and some adults exploring a colorful playground of structures built from books, including nooks, tunnels and doorways. “I was really thinking about the importance of literacy, community and the way it opens doors,” she said. “Books being doors and things you can climb.”

JT Daniels is a popular artist and muralist whose work can be seen throughout Kansas City, on exterior walls of downtown businesses, in galleries and adorning streetcar stops. He has also devoted his time and talents to mentoring local youth, instructing, and encouraging them in their own artistic pursuits. His illustration features words and characters that represent both library services and the larger community. “I hope people see it as creative and fun and it reminds them that libraries are a creative and fun place to grow and meet other people and that it can add color to your life.”

The new Library cards are available for both new and existing patrons. Stop by Merriam Plaza Library to get yours today. New patrons can print out an application online or fill it out when you get there, make sure you bring an ID and a form of address verification. Starting June 1, these new designs will be available at all 14 locations.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom