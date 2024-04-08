This next “5 to Try” is going to be suh-weet!

That’s because we’re asking readers for their recommendations for best baked goods in Johnson County.

Maybe you like to grab a flaky croissant or a gooey Danish in the morning on your way to work.

Or possibly there’s a chocolate chip cookie or delectable piece of cake you can’t stop thinking about.

Whatever feeds your sweet tooth, we want to know about.

As always, we prefer selections from locally owned shops as opposed to big chains.

How to tell us your picks for best patios for dining

We’ll take recommendations for this “5 to Try” for up to two weeks.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week, you can:

Email ideas to stories@johnsoncountypost.com,

Send us messages on Facebook or on X (formerly Twitter).

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

After we get your suggestions, we’ll publish our readers’ picks for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

