California-based jewelry company Gorjana opening first JoCo store

A California-based jewelry company plans to open its first Johnson County store this spring.
Gorjana, a jewelry store that originated in Laguna Beach, has begun construction at its incoming Leawood space.
Gorjana will operate at 4838 W. 119th St.
- The jewelry store is moving into a space on the southeast end of the Town Center Plaza shopping center, just off West 119th Street and Roe Avenue.
- Children’s boutique Janie and Jack previously occupied the space.
- The store will neighbor Tabu Knits Boutique and Laser Away at the shopping center.
Gorjana offers ‘fine jewelry’ in various forms
- The store offers a range of accessories — which primarily come in gold, in addition to some silver and other gemstones.
- Some of those options include bracelets, rings, layered necklaces and earrings.
- In addition to jewelry itself, Gorjana customers can find other items like jewelry cases, candles, extender chains and jewelry cleaner kits.
This marks Gorjana’s first Johnson County storefront
- The Leawood store will also serve as the company’s first in the Kansas City metro area.
- Founders Gorjana and Jason Reidel started the jewelry company roughly 20 years ago out of their apartment in Laguna Beach, California.
- Since then, the company has grown with more than 60 stores across the country.
