Lucie Krisman
Lucie Krisman
Local Business

California-based jewelry company Gorjana opening first JoCo store

Leawood Gorjana jewelry
Gorjana, a jewelry store that originated in Laguna Beach, has begun construction at its first Johnson County storefront in Leawood. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

A California-based jewelry company plans to open its first Johnson County store this spring.

Gorjana, a jewelry store that originated in Laguna Beach, has begun construction at its incoming Leawood space.

Gorjana will operate at 4838 W. 119th St.

  • The jewelry store is moving into a space on the southeast end of the Town Center Plaza shopping center, just off West 119th Street and Roe Avenue.
  • Children’s boutique Janie and Jack previously occupied the space.
  • The store will neighbor Tabu Knits Boutique and Laser Away at the shopping center.

Gorjana offers ‘fine jewelry’ in various forms

  • The store offers a range of accessories — which primarily come in gold, in addition to some silver and other gemstones.
  • Some of those options include bracelets, rings, layered necklaces and earrings.
  • In addition to jewelry itself, Gorjana customers can find other items like jewelry cases, candles, extender chains and jewelry cleaner kits.

This marks Gorjana’s first Johnson County storefront

  • The Leawood store will also serve as the company’s first in the Kansas City metro area.
  • Founders Gorjana and Jason Reidel started the jewelry company roughly 20 years ago out of their apartment in Laguna Beach, California.
  • Since then, the company has grown with more than 60 stores across the country.

About the author

Lucie Krisman
Lucie Krisman

Hi! I’m Lucie Krisman, and I cover local business for the Johnson County Post.

I’m a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.

