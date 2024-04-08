JCCC Updates: Carl and Jill Gerlach Named 2024 Johnson Countians of the Year

By Emma Swinney, Public and Media Relations Coordinator

The Johnson County Community College (JCCC) Foundation has selected Carl R. Gerlach and Jill R. Flint Gerlach, R.N, M.S., as the 2024 Johnson Countians of the Year. Each year, the JCCC Foundation recognizes a person, couple, or group who has made significant contributions to Johnson County.

“The JCCC Foundation is thrilled to name Carl and Jill Gerlach the 2024 Johnson Countians of the Year,” said Joy Ginsburg, Executive Director of the JCCC Foundation. “They are the epitome of community leaders and well-deserving of this esteemed honor.”

The Gerlachs join more than 40 community leaders who have been recognized for their civic leadership and philanthropic service to Johnson County. The couple will be recognized on Nov. 9, 2024, at Some Enchanted Evening, the JCCC Foundation’s annual black-tie fundraising gala that raises money for student scholarships.

Carl Gerlach: One of Johnson County’s Longest Tenured Public Servants

Carl Gerlach is a lifelong Johnson Countian who dedicated decades of his life to public service, notably serving as the mayor of Overland Park, from 2005 to 2021. Before he was elected mayor, Carl was a member of the Overland Park City Council from 1995 to 2005 and served as council president from 2002 to 2003. Carl’s leadership helped to transform the city of Overland Park, with the revitalization of downtown Overland Park, the construction of the Overland Park Convention Center, and the development of the former Sprint campus among several economic growth projects.

Ever dedicated to growth and economic development in Johnson County, Carl held leadership positions on the boards for both the Overland Park and the Greater Kansas City Chambers of Commerce. He also held positions on the Overland Park Economic Development Council board, the governing body for the League of Kansas Municipalities and the Kansas State University National Alumni Association, among numerous others. He is currently on the board of directors for the Johnson County Community College Foundation and the board for AdventHealth Shawnee Mission and AdventHealth South Overland Park hospitals. Gerlach retired after a long and successful career as vice president of marketing for Gill Studios, Inc., in 2018.

Jill Gerlach: Healthcare Hero and Champion of Education

Jill Flint Gerlach, R.N., M.S., is a native Kansan who spent her career improving healthcare in and beyond Johnson County. She holds Bachelor of Science degrees in nursing and adult and continuing education, and a master’s degree in education. Jill began her career in healthcare as an intensive care unit nurse before becoming the Director of the Center for Women’s Health and Director of Women’s Services at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission Hospital. She later left AdventHealth to start a healthcare consulting firm, Jill Gerlach Consulting.

Jill has devoted countless hours to serving Johnson County. Tirelessly committed to education and Johnson County’s youth, she had held leadership positions with the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation, Kansas State University Olathe, the Johnson County Community College Foundation and the Junior League of Wyandotte and Johnson Counties.

Some Enchanted Evening 2024

Carl and Jill will be formally recognized at Some Enchanted Evening, the JCCC Foundation’s signature annual fundraising event. Thanks to the funds raised through Some Enchanted Evening, more than 1,000 JCCC students receive the financial support they need to achieve their educational and career goals.

“Some Enchanted Evening is so much more than a fancy party,” said Joy Ginsburg. “It’s an inspiring evening and an opportunity to support JCCC students, celebrate our community, and recognize impactful leaders in our community. Join us on Nov. 9, 2024, to champion education and change the lives of JCCC students!”

The 2024 gala will co-chaired by Ashley Sherard, President and CEO of the Lenexa Chamber of Commerce, and Stephanie Meyer, President and CEO of the Leawood Chamber of Commerce.

The Foundation is currently seeking corporate sponsorships for the event – secure yours today before they sell out! Questions regarding corporate sponsorships can be directed to Joy Ginsburg, Executive Director of the JCCC Foundation, at 913-469-2715.