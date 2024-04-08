fbpx
Mike Frizzell
Emergency Response

2 Olathe house fires over weekend displace families

Olathe fire crews put out flames on a home's back deck on Sunday. Image via X.

Olathe fire officials say two families were displaced in two separate house fires over the weekend, both within a dozen blocks of each other off South Mur-Len Road.

Saturday evening fire displaces family of three

The Olathe Fire Department is still working to determine the cause of a Saturday evening fire that displaced three people and heavily damaged a house in the 16600 block of West 144th Street at 7:10 p.m.

Fire crews responded after a 911 caller reported flames on a home’s back deck.

The house where the fire was found is located just southeast of South Mur-Len Road and West 143rd Street.

Firefighters began arriving about three minutes later to report a working fire on the back of a two-story house.

On the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the Olathe Fire Department said the fire appeared to have started in the backyard and then spread to the house.

 The Red Cross is assisting the family of three that was displaced.

No one was injured.

The back of a home heavily damaged by fire Saturday evening in Olathe. Image via X.

Sunday fire displaces family of five

Then, the next day, fire crews responded to a house fire in the 1900 block of Mohawk Drive, near 151st and Mur-Len.

On X, Olathe fire officials said it took crews about 10 minutes to put the fire out but that damage was extensive.

The family displaced the Sunday’s fire was staying with other familly.

Olathe FD noted on X Sunday’s fire was the third deck fire crews in the city had responded to in less than 18 hours.

