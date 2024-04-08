2 Olathe house fires over weekend displace families

Olathe fire officials say two families were displaced in two separate house fires over the weekend, both within a dozen blocks of each other off South Mur-Len Road.

Saturday evening fire displaces family of three

The Olathe Fire Department is still working to determine the cause of a Saturday evening fire that displaced three people and heavily damaged a house in the 16600 block of West 144th Street at 7:10 p.m.

Fire crews responded after a 911 caller reported flames on a home’s back deck.

The house where the fire was found is located just southeast of South Mur-Len Road and West 143rd Street.

Firefighters began arriving about three minutes later to report a working fire on the back of a two-story house.

On the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the Olathe Fire Department said the fire appeared to have started in the backyard and then spread to the house.

Firefighters in Olathe made quick work of a fire near 143rd St & Mur-Len Rd. The call came in around 7:10 pm. The fire appears to have started in the back yard and spread to the home. No injuries. Damage is significant. Red Cross called in to help a displaced family of three. pic.twitter.com/LuI5Sp5DVD — Olathe Fire Dept. (@OlatheFire) April 7, 2024

The Red Cross is assisting the family of three that was displaced.

No one was injured.

Sunday fire displaces family of five

Then, the next day, fire crews responded to a house fire in the 1900 block of Mohawk Drive, near 151st and Mur-Len.

On X, Olathe fire officials said it took crews about 10 minutes to put the fire out but that damage was extensive.

It took firefighters 10 min. to stop a deck fire that spread to the home near 151st St & Mur-Len Rd (1917 E Mohawk Dr). The call came in around 1:15 pm. Damage was extensive. A family of 5 is displaced but staying with family. It’s the 3rd deck fire in Olathe in the last 18 hrs. pic.twitter.com/ugM8AjC7cA — Olathe Fire Dept. (@OlatheFire) April 7, 2024

The family displaced the Sunday’s fire was staying with other familly.

Olathe FD noted on X Sunday’s fire was the third deck fire crews in the city had responded to in less than 18 hours.