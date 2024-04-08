Developers for a planned restaurant in downtown Shawnee are asking the city council to approve a loan that will help with construction costs.

On the Shawnee City Council’s Monday agenda, Katfish LLC, a partnership between property owners Chad Schimke and Bryan Albers, is requesting $55,000 in SEED grant money to help with construction costs for the future location of Gilda’s, a tapas and cocktail restaurant, at 5815 Nieman Road.

The project calls for the renovation of the former office building that previously housed Church Funeral Associates, which closed in 2021.

The project is budgeted at about $700,000

Already underway, the project involves gutting the former office space and turning it into a functioning restaurant, complete with new windows, plumbing and electricity.

The grant money would go toward exterior costs, as well as adding grease interceptors and ventilation to the kitchen, said Albers, president of Katfish LLC.

“The money that we’re requesting doesn’t even cover (renovations),” he said. “It’s just basically saying ‘Let’s be partners in this deal and you help a little bit and we’ll help a lot to make this thing happen.'”

A SEED grant is a forgivable loan

The Shawnee Entrepreneurial and Economic Development grant program (often called SEED) is a city-run program that provides one-time payments in the form of forgivable loans to businesses as part of the city’s efforts to encourage expansion of existing businesses and attraction of new employers, according to city documents.

in the past, SEED grants have been used for businesses in Shawnee like McLain’s and Mother Clucker!.

Recently, city councilmembers, like Mike Kemmling and Kurt Knappen, expressed less of a desire to approve SEED grants, going so far as to say they’re having “SEED fatigue.” Kemmling has historically voted against SEED proposals because he disagrees with the philosophy of using public funding for private projects.

On the other hand, recently-elected councilmembers such as Sierra Whitted, Jeanie Murphy and Laurel Burchfield said they saw value in the SEED grant program.

The restaurant will serve small plates and cocktails

The restaurant will move into the row of drink stops in downtown Shawnee, including Wild Child and Drastic Measures.

Originally pitched as a cocktail bar, Albers said they pivoted to a restaurant when local officials like Ann Smith-Tate, president of the Shawnee Chamber of Commerce, cited a need for more food offerings in the area.

“We’re hoping to not just bring more food, but bring excellent food to the area,” he said.

The hopes are that city council will understand the vision for Gilda’s and want to help it succeed, Albers said.

“We hope that there’s still a stomach for the city to participate in continuing the growth that’s already started down there,” he said.

The city council meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at Shawnee City Hall, 11110 Johnson Drive. It can be livestreamed at the city council website.

